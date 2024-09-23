https://sputnikglobe.com/20240923/ukraine-loses-up-to-600-soldiers-in-battles-with-russias-southern-troops-1120255904.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 600 Troops in Clashes With Russia's Battlegroup Yug

Ukraine Loses Up to 600 Troops in Clashes With Russia's Battlegroup Yug

Sputnik International

Russia's Yug (South) group of forces has eliminated up to 600 Ukrainian servicemen over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2024-09-23T09:44+0000

2024-09-23T09:44+0000

2024-09-23T11:03+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/04/1120007452_0:33:3337:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_6836f86c0d0a1b48728deb34448d30c7.jpg

"The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 600 servicemen, two combat armored vehicles, and eight cars [among other losses in clashes with Battlegroup Yug (South)]," the ministry said in a statement. Russia's Battlegroup Zapad (West) has repelled four counterattacks and eliminated up to 450 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Tsentr (Center) has repulsed nine counterattacks, neutralizing as many as 440 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said. Battlegroup Vostok (East) has repelled a counterattack and wiped out as many as 140 Ukrainian military personnel.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240922/ukraine-lost-over-50-of-equipment-involved-in-attack-on-kursk-region---russian-general-1120249594.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's yug (south) group of forces has eliminated up to 600 ukrainian servicemen over the past 24 hours, the russian defense ministry said on monday.