Ukraine Loses Up to 600 Troops in Clashes With Russia's Battlegroup Yug
Ukraine Loses Up to 600 Troops in Clashes With Russia's Battlegroup Yug
Sputnik International
Russia's Yug (South) group of forces has eliminated up to 600 Ukrainian servicemen over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 600 servicemen, two combat armored vehicles, and eight cars [among other losses in clashes with Battlegroup Yug (South)]," the ministry said in a statement. Russia's Battlegroup Zapad (West) has repelled four counterattacks and eliminated up to 450 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Tsentr (Center) has repulsed nine counterattacks, neutralizing as many as 440 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said. Battlegroup Vostok (East) has repelled a counterattack and wiped out as many as 140 Ukrainian military personnel.
09:44 GMT 23.09.2024 (Updated: 11:03 GMT 23.09.2024)
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Yug (South) has eliminated as many as 600 Ukrainian service members over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 600 servicemen, two combat armored vehicles, and eight cars [among other losses in clashes with Battlegroup Yug (South)]," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad (West) has repelled four counterattacks and eliminated up to 450 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Tsentr (Center) has repulsed nine counterattacks, neutralizing as many as 440 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said.
Battlegroup Vostok (East) has repelled a counterattack and wiped out as many as 140 Ukrainian military personnel.