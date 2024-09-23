International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240923/ukraine-loses-up-to-600-soldiers-in-battles-with-russias-southern-troops-1120255904.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 600 Troops in Clashes With Russia's Battlegroup Yug
Ukraine Loses Up to 600 Troops in Clashes With Russia's Battlegroup Yug
Sputnik International
Russia's Yug (South) group of forces has eliminated up to 600 Ukrainian servicemen over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2024-09-23T09:44+0000
2024-09-23T11:03+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/04/1120007452_0:33:3337:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_6836f86c0d0a1b48728deb34448d30c7.jpg
"The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 600 servicemen, two combat armored vehicles, and eight cars [among other losses in clashes with Battlegroup Yug (South)]," the ministry said in a statement. Russia's Battlegroup Zapad (West) has repelled four counterattacks and eliminated up to 450 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Tsentr (Center) has repulsed nine counterattacks, neutralizing as many as 440 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said. Battlegroup Vostok (East) has repelled a counterattack and wiped out as many as 140 Ukrainian military personnel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240922/ukraine-lost-over-50-of-equipment-involved-in-attack-on-kursk-region---russian-general-1120249594.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/04/1120007452_321:0:3052:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_27fd851e50112587fc75da51916968e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's yug (south) group of forces has eliminated up to 600 ukrainian servicemen over the past 24 hours, the russian defense ministry said on monday.
russia's yug (south) group of forces has eliminated up to 600 ukrainian servicemen over the past 24 hours, the russian defense ministry said on monday.

Ukraine Loses Up to 600 Troops in Clashes With Russia's Battlegroup Yug

09:44 GMT 23.09.2024 (Updated: 11:03 GMT 23.09.2024)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian serviceman of the Central military district air defense unit fire the ZU-23 anti-aircraft gun at an air target in the Avdeyevka sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Russia
Russian serviceman of the Central military district air defense unit fire the ZU-23 anti-aircraft gun at an air target in the Avdeyevka sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Yug (South) has eliminated as many as 600 Ukrainian service members over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 600 servicemen, two combat armored vehicles, and eight cars [among other losses in clashes with Battlegroup Yug (South)]," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad (West) has repelled four counterattacks and eliminated up to 450 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Tsentr (Center) has repulsed nine counterattacks, neutralizing as many as 440 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said.
Battlegroup Vostok (East) has repelled a counterattack and wiped out as many as 140 Ukrainian military personnel.
Ukrainian Armed Forces MRAP destroyed by Russian Black Sea Fleet Naval Infantry in Kursk region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Lost Over 50% of Equipment Involved in Attack on Kursk Region - Russian General
Yesterday, 13:50 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала