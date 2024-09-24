https://sputnikglobe.com/20240924/israel-is-dying-from-a-thousand-cuts-hostilities-between-hezbollah-and-israel--accelerate--1120264283.html

'Israel Is Dying From a Thousand Cuts': Hostilities Between Hezbollah and Israel Accelerate

'Israel Is Dying From a Thousand Cuts': Hostilities Between Hezbollah and Israel Accelerate

Sputnik International

Michael Maloof, a former senior security policy analyst with the Office of the Secretary of Defense, joined Sputnik’s The Final Countdown on Monday to discuss the increasing hostility between Israel and Hezbollah.

2024-09-24T03:18+0000

2024-09-24T03:18+0000

2024-09-24T03:18+0000

analysis

michael maloof

benjamin netanyahu

middle east

israel

lebanon

haifa

hezbollah

palestine-israel conflict

israel-gaza conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/18/1120266191_0:282:3072:2010_1920x0_80_0_0_2a3dfbd3dc78f7e39d683b6f0c29d691.jpg

Israel and Hezbollah have now entered a stage in their nearly year-long conflict that reports say is verging on a full-out war. Citing Israel’s military, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that “dozens of warplanes” struck southern Lebanon on Saturday night into Sunday morning.In response to attacks on Lebanon’s communication devices, Hezbollah targeted Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems which is one of the developers of its Iron Dome air-defense system over the weekend. Hezbollah also said that they targeted Israel’s Ramat David Airbase near Haifa.Michael Maloof, a former senior security policy analyst with the Office of the Secretary of Defense, joined Sputnik’s The Final Countdown on Monday to discuss the increasing hostility between Israel and Hezbollah.A week ago, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet made the decision to initiate the return of residents to the north of Israel an “official war goal”, BBC reported. About 60,000 people were evacuated from the area due to the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel as the conflict in the Gaza Strip nears its one-year anniversary.During a military parade in Tehran on Saturday which commemorated the Iran-Iraq War of 1980-1988, Iran revealed a new solid-fueled ballistic missile dubbed the Jihad (Holy War). The missile has a reported range of up to 1,000 km and was designed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ aerospace division, Sputnik reported on Saturday.“So, this is getting [riskier] by the day. It isn't just, as I said, a tit-for-tat. Now it's escalating on a daily basis, and that portends something very serious.”A mysterious string of attacks on Hezbollah members’ communication devices left thousands of people injured across Lebanon and Syria on Tuesday. The attacks killed 37 people according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, and are suspected to be the responsibility of the Mossad, Israel’s national intelligence agency.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the events in Lebanon a monstrous act of terrorism and an attempt to ignite a major conflict.“They will set up dummy launchers and what have you, and give the impression in areas that people are moving around. And I would add that the pagers that were blowing up, these are, the people that were affected were not the Hezbollah military. These were civilians who did the trafficking,” the analyst added. “But this is separate from the military comms. They have separate military comms and they don't use pagers.”“[Israel is] dying from a thousand cuts, and that is actually the strategy by the Iranians and Hezbollah is to drag it out because Israel is not accustomed to long-term battles like this. And they see the economy as going h*** in a handbasket. And you've got very disgruntled Israelis internally and you've got feuding going on within the government. At some point, things are just going to collapse as long as they can prolong this thing,” Maloof explained.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/iran-unveils-new-missile-drone-with-4000-km-range-amid-seething-regional-tensions-1120238494.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240923/un-warns-of-catastrophe-as-israel-and-hezbollah-near-full-scale-war-1120252050.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240923/iran-backed-middle-east-forces-review-devices-rules-after-mass-pager-explosion---reports-1120254721.html

israel

lebanon

haifa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

hezbollah, israel defense forces, idf, lebanese shia, shia movement, israel-lebanon war, lebanon-israel war, israeli-shia war, israel-hezbollah war, hezbollah-israel war, hezbollah-israel crisis, hezbollah-israel strikes, israeli strikes, hezbollah strikes, genocide, ethnic cleansing, gaza war, hamas-israel war, war crimes, conflict escalation, arrows of the north, northern arrows, arrows of north, israeli offensive, israeli ground offensive