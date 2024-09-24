https://sputnikglobe.com/20240924/qatar-leader-says-world-needs-to-take-concrete-steps-to-reach-ceasefire-in-gaza-1120274904.html
Qatar Leader Says World Needs to Take Concrete Steps to Reach Ceasefire in Gaza
Concrete steps need to be taken to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the Israeli occupation of all Arab territories, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Tuesday in his address to the UN General Assembly.
“There is no point in talking about security, peace and stability in the Middle East region and across the world, if not backed by concrete steps leading to an immediate ceasefire and an end to the Israeli occupation of all Arab territories,” Al Than said. The Qatari leader called the situation in Gaza “the most barbaric, heinous, and extensive aggression” violating human rights and norms. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The enclave's health ministry said that the death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 had exceeded 41,000.
