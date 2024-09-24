https://sputnikglobe.com/20240924/biden-instructs-administration-to-prepare-final-proposal-for-gaza-ceasefire-deal---reports-1120271977.html
Biden Instructs Administration to Prepare Final Proposal for Gaza Ceasefire Deal - Reports
US President Joe Biden has instructed his administration this month to prepare the best and final proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release deal in the Gaza Strip, NBC News reported on Tuesday, citing US officials familiar with the matter.
The administration chose this timing to coincide with the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in order to urge all parties to accept the agreement now, with all eyes on them, two current and one former US officials said. At the same time, Biden administration officials are concerned about the lack of information about Israel's plans in its conflict with Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah, the broadcaster reported. Despite this, the US continues to support Israel through arms supplies, even though the situation in the Middle East is on the verge of serious escalation, and Israel is not sharing its plans with Washington, three defense officials told NBC News. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The enclave's health ministry said that the death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 had exceeded 41,000.
