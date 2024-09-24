International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Has List of Names of Kursk Region Civilians Held by Ukraine's Forces
Russia Has List of Names of Kursk Region Civilians Held by Ukraine's Forces
Russia has a list of names of civilians from the Kursk region held by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it has been handed over to law enforcement agencies, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large for the crimes of the Kiev regime, Rodion Miroshnik, told Sputnik.
"There is a list of names. This list has been handed over to law enforcement agencies, including [Russian Commissioner for Human Rights] Tatyana Moskalkova. It is along this line that pressure should be exerted on the Ukrainian side, because this is a direct violation of international humanitarian law. It is resolved through pressure or victory on the battlefield," Miroshnik said, noting that the list was compiled based on information from relatives. He added that in Sudzha, Ukrainian troops were holding from 70 to 120 civilians from the Kursk region in a building. According to Miroshnik, the actual number of people held by the Ukrainian forces may be higher. On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched an offensive in Russia's Kursk Region. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a large-scale provocation aimed at civilians and vowed a proper response. Russian forces launched a counteroffensive.
russia has a list of names of civilians from the kursk region held by the ukrainian armed forces, it has been handed over to law enforcement agencies, the russian foreign ministry's ambassador-at-large for the crimes of the kiev regime, rodion miroshnik, told sputnik.
russia has a list of names of civilians from the kursk region held by the ukrainian armed forces, it has been handed over to law enforcement agencies, the russian foreign ministry's ambassador-at-large for the crimes of the kiev regime, rodion miroshnik, told sputnik.

Russia Has List of Names of Kursk Region Civilians Held by Ukraine's Forces

06:24 GMT 24.09.2024
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia has a list of names of civilians from the Kursk region held by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it has been handed over to law enforcement agencies, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large for the crimes of the Kiev regime, Rodion Miroshnik, told Sputnik.
"There is a list of names. This list has been handed over to law enforcement agencies, including [Russian Commissioner for Human Rights] Tatyana Moskalkova. It is along this line that pressure should be exerted on the Ukrainian side, because this is a direct violation of international humanitarian law. It is resolved through pressure or victory on the battlefield," Miroshnik said, noting that the list was compiled based on information from relatives.
He added that in Sudzha, Ukrainian troops were holding from 70 to 120 civilians from the Kursk region in a building. According to Miroshnik, the actual number of people held by the Ukrainian forces may be higher.
Russian servicemen of the 17th Guards Artillery Brigade of the 3rd Army Corps ride a 2S4 Tyulpan (Tulip) self-propelled heavy mortar in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Up to 16,400 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Area - MoD
Yesterday, 11:23 GMT
On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched an offensive in Russia's Kursk Region. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a large-scale provocation aimed at civilians and vowed a proper response. Russian forces launched a counteroffensive.
