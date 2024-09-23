Ukraine Loses Up to 16,400 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Area - MoD
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the 17th Guards Artillery Brigade of the 3rd Army Corps ride a 2S4 Tyulpan (Tulip) self-propelled heavy mortar in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Russia
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev/
Subscribe
MOSCOW, September 23 (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have eliminated up to 16,400 Ukrainian servicemen and 127 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Monday.
In total, during the fighting in the Kursk area, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 16,400 servicemen, 127 tanks, 60 infantry fighting vehicles, 95 armored personnel carriers, 797 armored combat vehicles, 497 cars, the MoD said in a statement.
Over the past 24 hours, Kiev lost more than 340 soldiers in battles in the Kursk Region, the ministry added.
Key points from the Russian Ministry of Defense briefing on fighting in Russia's Kursk region:— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) September 22, 2024
▫️ The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost over 380 militants and 11 armored vehicles.
▫️ Three attempts by Ukrainian forces to breach the Russian border near Novy Put and Medvezhye were… pic.twitter.com/TV992aLIKT
Russian troops repelled counterattacks in two directions of the Kursk Region, during which the Ukrainian forces lost up to 25 fighters, the ministry also noted.
The Russian armed forces also repelled two attempts by Ukrainian troops to break through the Russian border in the Kursk region, eliminating up to 30 Ukrainian troops and a tank.