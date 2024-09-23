International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240923/ukraine-loses-up-to-16400-soldiers-during-operation-in-kursk-area---mod-1120256408.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 16,400 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Area - MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 16,400 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Area - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have eliminated up to 16,400 Ukrainian servicemen and 127 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Monday.
2024-09-23T11:23+0000
2024-09-23T11:23+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
kursk
russian ministry of defense
russia
ukraine
kursk region
russian army
russian armed forces
russian troops
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0c/1120113732_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ef3a736ad4b3be77f4e7c9f7a6cf61c3.jpg
In total, during the fighting in the Kursk area, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 16,400 servicemen, 127 tanks, 60 infantry fighting vehicles, 95 armored personnel carriers, 797 armored combat vehicles, 497 cars, the MoD said in a statement. Over the past 24 hours, Kiev lost more than 340 soldiers in battles in the Kursk Region, the ministry added. Russian troops repelled counterattacks in two directions of the Kursk Region, during which the Ukrainian forces lost up to 25 fighters, the ministry also noted. The Russian armed forces also repelled two attempts by Ukrainian troops to break through the Russian border in the Kursk region, eliminating up to 30 Ukrainian troops and a tank.
kursk
russia
ukraine
kursk region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0c/1120113732_295:0:3024:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b09a0333e8ccc744497bd2dd66ff10e0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine attacks russia, ukraine attacks russian region, kursk incursion, kursk under attack, ukraine breaks into russia, what’s happening in kursk, russian regions attacked by ukraine, ukrainian aggression in russia
ukraine attacks russia, ukraine attacks russian region, kursk incursion, kursk under attack, ukraine breaks into russia, what’s happening in kursk, russian regions attacked by ukraine, ukrainian aggression in russia

Ukraine Loses Up to 16,400 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Area - MoD

11:23 GMT 23.09.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the 17th Guards Artillery Brigade of the 3rd Army Corps ride a 2S4 Tyulpan (Tulip) self-propelled heavy mortar in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Russia
Russian servicemen of the 17th Guards Artillery Brigade of the 3rd Army Corps ride a 2S4 Tyulpan (Tulip) self-propelled heavy mortar in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW, September 23 (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have eliminated up to 16,400 Ukrainian servicemen and 127 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Monday.
In total, during the fighting in the Kursk area, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 16,400 servicemen, 127 tanks, 60 infantry fighting vehicles, 95 armored personnel carriers, 797 armored combat vehicles, 497 cars, the MoD said in a statement.
Over the past 24 hours, Kiev lost more than 340 soldiers in battles in the Kursk Region, the ministry added.
Russian troops repelled counterattacks in two directions of the Kursk Region, during which the Ukrainian forces lost up to 25 fighters, the ministry also noted.
The Russian armed forces also repelled two attempts by Ukrainian troops to break through the Russian border in the Kursk region, eliminating up to 30 Ukrainian troops and a tank.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала