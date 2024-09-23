https://sputnikglobe.com/20240923/ukraine-loses-up-to-16400-soldiers-during-operation-in-kursk-area---mod-1120256408.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 16,400 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Area - MoD

Ukraine Loses Up to 16,400 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Area - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have eliminated up to 16,400 Ukrainian servicemen and 127 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Monday.

2024-09-23T11:23+0000

2024-09-23T11:23+0000

2024-09-23T11:23+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

kursk

russian ministry of defense

russia

ukraine

kursk region

russian army

russian armed forces

russian troops

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0c/1120113732_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ef3a736ad4b3be77f4e7c9f7a6cf61c3.jpg

In total, during the fighting in the Kursk area, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 16,400 servicemen, 127 tanks, 60 infantry fighting vehicles, 95 armored personnel carriers, 797 armored combat vehicles, 497 cars, the MoD said in a statement. Over the past 24 hours, Kiev lost more than 340 soldiers in battles in the Kursk Region, the ministry added. Russian troops repelled counterattacks in two directions of the Kursk Region, during which the Ukrainian forces lost up to 25 fighters, the ministry also noted. The Russian armed forces also repelled two attempts by Ukrainian troops to break through the Russian border in the Kursk region, eliminating up to 30 Ukrainian troops and a tank.

kursk

russia

ukraine

kursk region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine attacks russia, ukraine attacks russian region, kursk incursion, kursk under attack, ukraine breaks into russia, what’s happening in kursk, russian regions attacked by ukraine, ukrainian aggression in russia