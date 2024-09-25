International
Congressman Waltz Says ‘About 20’ Shipyards Left in US, Down From 300 in Early 1980s
Sputnik International
US Congressman Michael Waltz said on Wednesday that only about 20 shipyards remain in the United States compared to nearly 1000 at the end of World War II and more than 300 in the early 80s.
"In the early [19]80s, we had over 300 shipyards. That was actually a decrease from the end of World War Two when we had nearly 1000, but still, by the early 80s, we had over 300. In just the last three few years, we're down to about 20 [shipyards]," Waltz said during a virtual conversation hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). According to Waltz, in 2023 alone, China placed more than 1500 new orders for new ships, while the United States received only five. Senator Mark Kelly, who also participated in the discussion, added that only 80 commercial ships today operate under the US flag, down from 10,000 merchant vessels flying the US flag at the end of World War II.
"In the early [19]80s, we had over 300 shipyards. That was actually a decrease from the end of World War Two when we had nearly 1000, but still, by the early 80s, we had over 300. In just the last three few years, we're down to about 20 [shipyards]," Waltz said during a virtual conversation hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).
According to Waltz, in 2023 alone, China placed more than 1500 new orders for new ships, while the United States received only five.
A ship under construction sits docked at Fincantieri Marinette Marine Friday, July 12, 2024, in Marinette, Wis. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2024
World
US Bets on Allies to Bail Out Crippled Shipbuilding Industry
21 September, 17:00 GMT
Senator Mark Kelly, who also participated in the discussion, added that only 80 commercial ships today operate under the US flag, down from 10,000 merchant vessels flying the US flag at the end of World War II.

In May, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said that the United States lacks shipyards to build carriers capable of transporting liquefied natural gas.

