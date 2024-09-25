Congressman Waltz Says ‘About 20’ Shipyards Left in US, Down From 300 in Early 1980s
15:40 GMT 25.09.2024 (Updated: 15:41 GMT 25.09.2024)
In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, front, and the landing ship USS Carter Hall, back travel through the Red Sea
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Congressman Michael Waltz said on Wednesday that only about 20 shipyards remain in the United States compared to nearly 1000 at the end of World War II and more than 300 in the early 80s.
"In the early [19]80s, we had over 300 shipyards. That was actually a decrease from the end of World War Two when we had nearly 1000, but still, by the early 80s, we had over 300. In just the last three few years, we're down to about 20 [shipyards]," Waltz said during a virtual conversation hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).
According to Waltz, in 2023 alone, China placed more than 1500 new orders for new ships, while the United States received only five.
Senator Mark Kelly, who also participated in the discussion, added that only 80 commercial ships today operate under the US flag, down from 10,000 merchant vessels flying the US flag at the end of World War II.
In May, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said that the United States lacks shipyards to build carriers capable of transporting liquefied natural gas.