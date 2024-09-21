https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/us-bets-on-allies-to-bail-out-crippled-shipbuilding-industry-1120237804.html

US Bets on Allies to Bail Out Crippled Shipbuilding Industry

The US is hoping that its Asian allies could help bail out its crippled shipbuilding industry.

The US is betting on its ally South Korea to help bail out its crippled shipbuilding industry.ySouth Korean shipbuilding company Hanwha Ocean recently announced its acquisition of a former naval shipyard in Philadelphia.Along with the shipyard deal, valued at $100 million, Hanwha secured its first maintenance and repair contract with the US Navy.The US shipbuilding industry has become notorious for years-long delays and cost overruns. Washington's allies South Korea and Japan are the world’s largest shipbuilders, and hopes are that they could boost production of both commercial and naval vessels.But stark new figures show that even with support from Asian firms, it could take the US years to close the gap with China in maritime power.The struggle to prop up the floundering US shipbuilding base comes as the US Navy has released its plan for a potential military conflict with China by 2027.Announcing the Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy, US Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Lisa Franchetti referred to China as a “pacing challenge” and a “complex, multi-domain and multi-axis threat.”The plan includes streamlining maintenance for warships, submarines and aircraft, eliminating delays and restoring “critical infrastructure that sustains and projects the fight from shore.”

