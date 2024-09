https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/russia-increases-aluminum-supplies-to-china-to-record-23bln-1120281805.html

Russia Increases Aluminum Supplies to China to Record $2.3Bln

Sputnik International

Russia increased aluminum supplies to China by 1.4 times to a record $2.3 billion in January-August, a Sputnik analysis of official figures showed on Tuesday.

In 2019, China’s aluminum imports from Russia amounted to only $60.6 million. Sales of copper, the second main metal in Russian exports, remained at the same level - $1.7 billion, but nickel supplies decreased to $518 million from $709 million. At the same time, Russia reduced its iron and steel supplies to China by a third to $286.7 million, while simultaneously increasing exports of products from these metals by 1.8 times to $274 million.

