US Ban of Russian Aluminum on Global Exchanges May Impact World Market - Trade Group

world
russia
us treasury department
treasury
london
aluminum
News
en_EN
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US decision to block the London Metal Exchange and Chicago Mercantile Exchange from trading new Russian aluminum could impact the trade of this metal on the global market, the US-based Aluminum Association said in a statement to Sputnik.
Last week, the US Treasury Department
announced the United States is prohibiting the imports of aluminum, copper, and nickel of Russian origin. In addition, the Treasury said the London Metal Exchange and Chicago Mercantile Exchange are prohibited from accepting aluminum, copper, and nickel produced by Russia.
"The determination to limit the acceptance of new Russian aluminum on global exchanges could have an impact on the trade of aluminum as a global commodity," the trade group said on Friday.
The Aluminum Association said that although it is still reviewing the specifics of the ban, it does support the decision.
The trade group noted that Russia accounts for less than 1% of total US aluminum imports at present, so the ban's direct impact on US aluminum supply should be "minimal."
Many US aluminum companies have diversified away from Russian imports since sanctions were first placed, and later lifted, on aluminum in 2018, the trade group noted.