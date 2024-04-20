https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/us-ban-of-russian-aluminum-on-global-exchanges-may-impact-world-market---trade-group-1118025773.html

US Ban of Russian Aluminum on Global Exchanges May Impact World Market - Trade Group

The US decision to block the London Metal Exchange and Chicago Mercantile Exchange from trading new Russian aluminum could impact the trade of this metal on the global market, the US-based Aluminum Association said in a statement to Sputnik.

Last week, the US Treasury Department announced the United States is prohibiting the imports of aluminum, copper, and nickel of Russian origin. In addition, the Treasury said the London Metal Exchange and Chicago Mercantile Exchange are prohibited from accepting aluminum, copper, and nickel produced by Russia. The Aluminum Association said that although it is still reviewing the specifics of the ban, it does support the decision. The trade group noted that Russia accounts for less than 1% of total US aluminum imports at present, so the ban's direct impact on US aluminum supply should be "minimal." Many US aluminum companies have diversified away from Russian imports since sanctions were first placed, and later lifted, on aluminum in 2018, the trade group noted.

