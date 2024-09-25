International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/uk-spain-urge-citizens-to-leave-lebanon-1120279057.html
UK, Spain Urge Citizens to Leave Lebanon
UK, Spain Urge Citizens to Leave Lebanon
Sputnik International
The UK and Spain have urged their citizens to evacuate Lebanon amid the country's escalated tensions with Israel.
2024-09-25T05:10+0000
2024-09-25T05:11+0000
world
israel-lebanon tensions
united kingdom (uk)
spain
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/17/1120258262_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_35e979ef5fc7e985dd766d873c6da251.jpg
"British nationals should leave Lebanon immediately, Ministers have warned, as the Government bolsters its presence in the region. Around 700 UK troops will move to Cyprus in the coming hours, as the Government continues to prepare its contingency plans following significant escalation between Israel and Lebanon in recent days," the government said in a statement on Tuesday. The ministry added that the UK air forces will also be on standby in case support is needed. Spain Also Plans to Evacuate Its Citizens From Lebanon The Spanish government has prepared a plan to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said."It [evacuation plan] has been prepared. But I also do not want to cause alarm. At the moment, this plan is not activated, but everything is perfectly prepared and ready to evacuate our citizens," Albares said in an interview with laSexta broadcaster on Tuesday.Albarez also noted that the ministry has already updated its travel recommendations and does not recommend visiting Lebanon under any circumstances.Israel began carrying out massive strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon on Monday. The death toll from the bombardments has climbed to 558, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said. Lebanese movement Hezbollah, in turn, fired dozens of rockets toward northern Israel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240924/a-real-horror-lebanons-residents-relate-flight-from-south-under-israeli-attacks-1120272794.html
united kingdom (uk)
spain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/17/1120258262_46:0:2777:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8c1babdaa3f96b149d587facee213092.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel-lebanon tensions, uk urges its citizens to leave lebanon, spain tells its citizens to evacuate from lebanon
israel-lebanon tensions, uk urges its citizens to leave lebanon, spain tells its citizens to evacuate from lebanon

UK, Spain Urge Citizens to Leave Lebanon

05:10 GMT 25.09.2024 (Updated: 05:11 GMT 25.09.2024)
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarEmergency workers use excavators to clear the rubble at the site of Friday's Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.
Emergency workers use excavators to clear the rubble at the site of Friday's Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2024
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK government has urged its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately and also announced that it will send about 700 servicepeople to Cyprus in the coming hours in case of emergency evacuation.
"British nationals should leave Lebanon immediately, Ministers have warned, as the Government bolsters its presence in the region. Around 700 UK troops will move to Cyprus in the coming hours, as the Government continues to prepare its contingency plans following significant escalation between Israel and Lebanon in recent days," the government said in a statement on Tuesday.
The ministry added that the UK air forces will also be on standby in case support is needed.

Spain Also Plans to Evacuate Its Citizens From Lebanon

The Spanish government has prepared a plan to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said.
"It [evacuation plan] has been prepared. But I also do not want to cause alarm. At the moment, this plan is not activated, but everything is perfectly prepared and ready to evacuate our citizens," Albares said in an interview with laSexta broadcaster on Tuesday.
Albarez also noted that the ministry has already updated its travel recommendations and does not recommend visiting Lebanon under any circumstances.
Israeli airstrike in southern areas of Lebanon - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2024
World
'A Real Horror': Lebanon's Residents Relate Flight From South Under Israeli Attacks
Yesterday, 15:07 GMT
Israel began carrying out massive strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon on Monday. The death toll from the bombardments has climbed to 558, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said. Lebanese movement Hezbollah, in turn, fired dozens of rockets toward northern Israel.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала