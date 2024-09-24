https://sputnikglobe.com/20240924/a-real-horror-lebanons-residents-relate-flight-from-south-under-israeli-attacks-1120272794.html
'A Real Horror': Lebanon's Residents Relate Flight From South Under Israeli Attacks
Israeli air raids - the heaviest since 2006 - intensified on Monday morning, covering the entire southern part of Lebanon, as well as some Beirut suburbs. The area bordering Israel and the city of Tyre, the largest in the south of the country, suffered the most.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/18/1120274081_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_13081d9d50e60e5a59997d35810aec49.jpg
Gia is a 24-year-old girl who - until recently - lived in Tyre in southern Lebanon. When heavy Israeli air raids started on Monday, she had to leave her house and traverse a risky route to a safer location, all under attacks on the roads that were crowded by thousands of cars. She told Sputnik her story.'It Was Literally Like a Horror Movie'On the morning of September 23, the bombing of southern Lebanon was terrifying, but Gia (who asked not to reveal her surname for personal security) and her family tried to continue their daily routine as normal. They were in the city of Tyre, located a fairly large distance from the border with Israel.Due to the heavy air raids, thousands of residents of Lebanon's southern areas decided to move to a safe place. The traffic jam literally stretched across the entire country and became a massive target."Then we decided to go from Tyre to an area where we can feel safe. We thought that, but unfortunately, it wasn't. Because the roads from southern Lebanon to safe places like Beirut suburbs were like a horror movie. The situation here was even worse than in our city," she explained, highlighting how it took almost 10 hours instead of two.'Lebanese Citizens Are Helping Each Other'The Lebanese government did not organize a formal evacuation of the attacked areas since local authorities were deemed to lack the ability to help, and the Lebanese can't blame them, Gia explained, speaking about the help provided to displaced people. 'We Will Stand Together Hand in Hand'Despite being displaced and scared by the Israeli attacks, local residents are feeling united with the people of Gaza and keep supporting them, Gia noted.Gia also highlighted that she witnessed the Israeli Defense Forces targeting civilians while fleeing from Tyre.
According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the number of victims of the Israeli bombing of southern Lebanon has increased to 492 people, including 50 children.