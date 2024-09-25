https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/zelenskys-plan-is-about-dragging-nato-directly-into-war-with-russia--us-military-veteran-1120288359.html

Zelensky's Plan is About Dragging NATO Directly Into War With Russia – US Military Veteran

Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the US on September 22 to present his "victory plan" to US President Joe Biden and make his case in separate meetings with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

"[Volodymyr Zelensky] wants to get people to support his 'victory plan', which really is not a victory plan," Earl Rasmussen, a retired US Army lieutenant colonel and international consultant, tells Sputnik, commenting on Zelensky's trip to the US.The Ukrainian politician is pushing ahead with the idea of striking deep inside Russia with NATO long-range missiles, something that Western leaders have so far had cold feet about.In fact, Zelensky's plan is nothing but a US neocon grand design, according to the military veteran: it's about NATO's expansion, weakening Russia and containing China as well. Rasmussen notes that neocons have been rolling out their Ukraine strategy for quite a while, seeking to install a military base in Crimea, maintaining secret bio-labs in Ukraine, and undermining any peace effort Russia has pursued over the past decade.What's more, the proposal is absolutely unrealistic, being a one-sided attempt to coerce Russia into surrendering under Ukraine and the West's conditions, the pundit continues.

