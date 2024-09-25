https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/kremlin-calls-zelenskys-new-peace-plan-fatal-mistake-1120283755.html
Kremlin Calls Zelensky's New Peace Plan 'Fatal Mistake'
The position of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on "forcing Russia to peace" is a fatal mistake, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that this will inevitably have consequences for Kiev.
Zelensky previously said that the "victory plan" for Ukraine had already been fully prepared. In August, Zelensky stated that the plan also contained a powerful package of coercion for Russia to end the war through diplomatic means. Commenting on Zelensky's words, Peskov noted that Moscow was aware of the essence of the Kiev regime, continued the special military operation and would achieve all its goals.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The position of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on "forcing Russia to peace" is a fatal mistake, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that this will inevitably have consequences for Kiev.
Zelensky previously said that the "victory plan"
for Ukraine had already been fully prepared. In August, Zelensky stated that the plan also contained a powerful package of coercion for Russia to end the war through diplomatic means
.
Commenting on Zelensky's words, Peskov noted
that Moscow was aware of the essence of the Kiev regime, continued the special military operation
and would achieve all its goals.
"In my view, such a position is a fatal mistake. A fatal mistake, a systemic mistake, this is a profound delusion, which, of course, will inevitably have consequences for the Kiev regime," Peskov told reporters, adding that it is impossible to force Russia to sign a peace treaty.