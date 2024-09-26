https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/denmark-fears-nord-stream-facts-that-compromise-support-for-kiev--russian-ambassador-1120306608.html

Denmark Fears Nord Stream Facts That Compromise Support for Kiev – Russian Ambassador

Danish authorities are not interested in completing an investigation into the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines because they fear the facts will compromise aid to Kiev, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said.

"Only Germany and Russia are continuing the investigation. German investigators have found the Ukrainian trail in this criminal case. Suspects in carrying out this terrorist attack have emerged. Nothing is known about the reaction from Copenhagen. The Danish investigation has not been resumed. The Danish authorities are apparently seriously concerned that inconvenient facts and evidence could emerge during the investigation that would compromise both Euro-Atlantic solidarity and calls for further arms supplies to the Kiev regime," Barbin wrote in an article for the Politiken newspaper. The text was published on the diplomatic mission's website. He said Denmark is apparently satisfied with the lack of results in the probe into the sabotage on the pipelines and apparently wants to forget about the undermining of the European energy infrastructure. Russia will seek an explanation from Denmark regarding its failure to fulfill its obligations to combat terrorism under international conventions, Barbin added.The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions on September 26, 2022. Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attack, prompting Moscow to launch its own probe on charges of international terrorism. Russia has repeatedly requested data on the explosions from the European countries, but has never received it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

