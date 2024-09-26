https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/nord-stream-pipelines-must-be-restored---german-lawmaker-1120302757.html
Nord Stream Pipelines Must Be Restored - German Lawmaker
Nord Stream gas pipelines were blown up by enemies of German energy sovereignty, and the pipelines must be rebuilt and secured, the co-leader of the right-wing Alternative for Germany party, Tino Chrupalla, said on Thursday.
"Today marks two years since the enemies of German energy sovereignty blew up Nord Stream. An artery of German industry was cut. Our faction in the Bundestag demands an investigation and punishment for all those responsible. Nord Stream must be repaired, launched and secured!" Chrupalla said on his social media.The Russian Prosecutor General's Office opened an investigation into the blasts as an act of international terrorism. Russia has repeatedly requested information about the explosions but has received nothing, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nord Stream gas pipelines were blown up by enemies of German energy sovereignty, and the pipelines must be rebuilt and secured, the co-leader of the right-wing Alternative for Germany party, Tino Chrupalla, said on Thursday.
"Today marks two years since the enemies of German energy sovereignty blew up Nord Stream
. An artery of German industry was cut. Our faction in the Bundestag demands an investigation and punishment for all those responsible
. Nord Stream must be repaired, launched and secured!" Chrupalla said on his social media.
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Europe, were rocked by explosions in September 2022.
The Russian Prosecutor General's Office opened an investigation into the blasts
as an act of international terrorism. Russia has repeatedly requested information about the explosions but has received nothing, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.