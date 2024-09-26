International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/nato-countries-silence-after-nord-stream-attacks-is-shocking---french-politician-1120296630.html
NATO Countries' Silence After Nord Stream Attacks is Shocking - French Politician
NATO Countries' Silence After Nord Stream Attacks is Shocking - French Politician
Sputnik International
The silence of NATO member countries after the destruction of the Russian Nord Stream export gas pipelines is shocking; it is sabotage of strategic infrastructure, French politician, leader of the Patriots party, Florian Philippot told RIA Novosti.
2024-09-26T11:14+0000
2024-09-26T11:42+0000
world
florian philippot
dmitry peskov
france
russia
nato
nord stream pipeline
nord stream
baltic sea
germany
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101347558_0:63:1200:738_1920x0_80_0_0_92adc02f32428ca312139dddc359fd1c.jpg
"What is the most shocking is the degree of subordination of NATO countries, which have not even declared that they were victims of this sabotage. They simply do not even talk about it: the French government has not discussed it at all," Philippot said. He said it is surprising that European countries have not even admitted that they suffered from sabotage of the gas pipelines. Russia has repeatedly requested data on the explosions from the European countries, but has never received it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240823/nord-stream-ecocide--fall-of-germany-engineered-by-western-powers--analyst-1119880037.html
france
russia
baltic sea
germany
denmark
norway
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101347558_68:0:1133:799_1920x0_80_0_0_e3aae1b0bfb764ad87ea89a8951ae9fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
nord stream explosion, what happened with nord stream pipeline, nord stream destroyed, who blew up nord stream, who’s to blame for nord stream, nord stream incident, who’s fault is nord stream, hersh on nord stream
nord stream explosion, what happened with nord stream pipeline, nord stream destroyed, who blew up nord stream, who’s to blame for nord stream, nord stream incident, who’s fault is nord stream, hersh on nord stream

NATO Countries' Silence After Nord Stream Attacks is Shocking - French Politician

11:14 GMT 26.09.2024 (Updated: 11:42 GMT 26.09.2024)
© Photo : Swedish Coast GuardGas leak location on Nord Stream 2
Gas leak location on Nord Stream 2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2024
© Photo : Swedish Coast Guard
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The silence of NATO member countries after the destruction of the Russian Nord Stream export gas pipelines is shocking; it is sabotage of strategic infrastructure, French politician, leader of the Patriots party, Florian Philippot told Sputnik.
"What is the most shocking is the degree of subordination of NATO countries, which have not even declared that they were victims of this sabotage. They simply do not even talk about it: the French government has not discussed it at all," Philippot said.
He said it is surprising that European countries have not even admitted that they suffered from sabotage of the gas pipelines.
The Nord Stream gas pipeline in the German town of Lubmin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2024
Analysis
Nord Stream Ecocide & Fall of Germany ‘Engineered by Western Powers’ – Analyst
23 August, 04:38 GMT

The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions on September 26, 2022. Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attack, prompting Moscow to launch its own probe on charges of international terrorism.

Russia has repeatedly requested data on the explosions from the European countries, but has never received it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала