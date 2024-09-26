https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/nato-countries-silence-after-nord-stream-attacks-is-shocking---french-politician-1120296630.html

The silence of NATO member countries after the destruction of the Russian Nord Stream export gas pipelines is shocking; it is sabotage of strategic infrastructure, French politician, leader of the Patriots party, Florian Philippot told RIA Novosti.

"What is the most shocking is the degree of subordination of NATO countries, which have not even declared that they were victims of this sabotage. They simply do not even talk about it: the French government has not discussed it at all," Philippot said. He said it is surprising that European countries have not even admitted that they suffered from sabotage of the gas pipelines. Russia has repeatedly requested data on the explosions from the European countries, but has never received it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

