https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/nato-countries-silence-after-nord-stream-attacks-is-shocking---french-politician-1120296630.html
NATO Countries' Silence After Nord Stream Attacks is Shocking - French Politician
NATO Countries' Silence After Nord Stream Attacks is Shocking - French Politician
Sputnik International
The silence of NATO member countries after the destruction of the Russian Nord Stream export gas pipelines is shocking; it is sabotage of strategic infrastructure, French politician, leader of the Patriots party, Florian Philippot told RIA Novosti.
2024-09-26T11:14+0000
2024-09-26T11:14+0000
2024-09-26T11:42+0000
world
florian philippot
dmitry peskov
france
russia
nato
nord stream pipeline
nord stream
baltic sea
germany
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101347558_0:63:1200:738_1920x0_80_0_0_92adc02f32428ca312139dddc359fd1c.jpg
"What is the most shocking is the degree of subordination of NATO countries, which have not even declared that they were victims of this sabotage. They simply do not even talk about it: the French government has not discussed it at all," Philippot said. He said it is surprising that European countries have not even admitted that they suffered from sabotage of the gas pipelines. Russia has repeatedly requested data on the explosions from the European countries, but has never received it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240823/nord-stream-ecocide--fall-of-germany-engineered-by-western-powers--analyst-1119880037.html
france
russia
baltic sea
germany
denmark
norway
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101347558_68:0:1133:799_1920x0_80_0_0_e3aae1b0bfb764ad87ea89a8951ae9fe.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
nord stream explosion, what happened with nord stream pipeline, nord stream destroyed, who blew up nord stream, who’s to blame for nord stream, nord stream incident, who’s fault is nord stream, hersh on nord stream
nord stream explosion, what happened with nord stream pipeline, nord stream destroyed, who blew up nord stream, who’s to blame for nord stream, nord stream incident, who’s fault is nord stream, hersh on nord stream
NATO Countries' Silence After Nord Stream Attacks is Shocking - French Politician
11:14 GMT 26.09.2024 (Updated: 11:42 GMT 26.09.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The silence of NATO member countries after the destruction of the Russian Nord Stream export gas pipelines is shocking; it is sabotage of strategic infrastructure, French politician, leader of the Patriots party, Florian Philippot told Sputnik.