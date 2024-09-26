https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/russian-defense-ministry-reports-liberation-of-lesovka-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1120306498.html

Russian Defense Ministry Reports Liberation of Lesovka in Donetsk People's Republic

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Lesovka in the Donetsk People's Republic.

"Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov sent a telegram to the command and personnel of the 114th separate rifle brigade. The minister congratulated the servicemen on the liberation of the settlements of Ukrainsk and Lesovka of the Donetsk People's Republic from the enemy," the ministry said. It said that for courage and heroism demonstrated in the performance of combat missions, the servicemen were awarded more than 2,000 decorations. Russia has been conducting its special military operation since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.

