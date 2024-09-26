International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/russian-defense-ministry-reports-liberation-of-lesovka-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1120306498.html
Russian Defense Ministry Reports Liberation of Lesovka in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Defense Ministry Reports Liberation of Lesovka in Donetsk People's Republic
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Lesovka in the Donetsk People's Republic.
2024-09-26T22:37+0000
2024-09-26T22:37+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
donetsk
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/06/1119262474_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_83a091195ba929ab1a6643a6e9ed19ab.jpg
"Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov sent a telegram to the command and personnel of the 114th separate rifle brigade. The minister congratulated the servicemen on the liberation of the settlements of Ukrainsk and Lesovka of the Donetsk People's Republic from the enemy," the ministry said. It said that for courage and heroism demonstrated in the performance of combat missions, the servicemen were awarded more than 2,000 decorations. Russia has been conducting its special military operation since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/russian-army-takes-control-of-georgiyevka-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1120204191.html
russia
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/06/1119262474_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_101b56b57f62caf8f82f737a0167f51b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donetsk people's republic, lesovka, lisivka
donetsk people's republic, lesovka, lisivka

Russian Defense Ministry Reports Liberation of Lesovka in Donetsk People's Republic

22:37 GMT 26.09.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian serviceman in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)
Russian serviceman in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Lesovka (Lisivka) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Defense Minister Andrey Belousov sent a congratulatory telegram to those who liberated the locality, which was published in the ministry's Telegram channel.
"Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov sent a telegram to the command and personnel of the 114th separate rifle brigade. The minister congratulated the servicemen on the liberation of the settlements of Ukrainsk and Lesovka of the Donetsk People's Republic from the enemy," the ministry said.
It said that for courage and heroism demonstrated in the performance of combat missions, the servicemen were awarded more than 2,000 decorations.
A Russian serviceman of the Central military district air defence unit shoots a rifle at an air target in the Avdeyevka area of the frontline of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Army Takes Control of Georgiyevka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
19 September, 09:47 GMT
Russia has been conducting its special military operation since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала