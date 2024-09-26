Trump Publishes Alleged Zelensky Letter Asking for Meeting in New York on Friday
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonRepublican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at Harry Reid International Airport to board a plane after a campaign trip, Saturday, Sept.14, 2024, in Las Vegas.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump published a Truth Social containing a letter apparently from Volodymyr Zelensky asking the Republican presidential candidate to find time to meet with him on Friday in New York City to discuss ways to reach a "just peace" in Ukraine.
"Days ago, we requested a meeting with you, and I really want to hear your thoughts directly, and firsthand. You [Trump] know I always speak with great respect about everything connected to you, and that's how it should be. I can be in New York on Friday, which would be a good time to meet," Trump’s post quoted the apparent Zelensky letter as saying on Thursday. "Let me know if you are in the city at that time - I would really like for our meeting to take place."
According to the letter, which was allegedly passed to Trump by Deputy Ambassador of Ukraine Denys Sienik, Zelensky believes that it is impossible to achieve a "just peace" without the help of the United States.
© Donald Trump / Truth SocialRepublican candidate for president Donald Trump posts on social media a message allegedly from Volodymyr Zelensky via Ukrainian deputy ambassador Denys Sienik, September 26 2024
In the letter, Zelensky also notes that he always speaks with great respect about everything connected to Trump.
Relations between Zelensky and Trump have worsened amid statements made by the former during his visit to the United States, which has been going on for almost a week now. Over the weekend, Zelensky visited a munitions factory in Scranton with Pennsylvania’s Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro and Democratic Senator Bob Casey, leading Trump’s allies to accuse him of election interference.
In an interview with The New Yorker, Zelensky also criticized Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance as "too radical" and Trump himself as unable to stop the war in Ukraine despite his claims to do so if elected president.
Trump slammed Zelensky on Monday and Tuesday as wanting Democrats to win "so badly." US media reported later in the day that Trump planned to meet with Zelensnky on Friday.