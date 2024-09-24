https://sputnikglobe.com/20240924/donald-trump-jr-slams-zelensky-for-disgraceful-move-to-attack-gop-presidential-ticket-1120268407.html
Donald Trump Jr. Slams Zelensky's ‘Disgraceful’ Attack on GOP Ticket
Trump's oldest son earlier said that the US should be exploring ways to end the Ukraine conflict instead of continuing to support the Zelensky regime.
Donald Trump Jr. went on X to lash out at Volodymyr Zelensky over making stern statements about his father and US vice presidential candidate J.D.Vance.The 45th US president’s son also retweeted an X post by Greg Price, the spokesman for the conservative group, State Freedom Caucus Network, who pointed out that Zelensky "is now touring ammunition factories in Pennsylvania and attacking President Trump and JD Vance in American media outlets."The remarks come after Zelensky said in an interview with the New Yorker that his "feeling is that Trump doesn’t really know how to stop the [Ukraine] war even if he might think he knows how," and that J.D. Vance is "too radical."Trump has, meanwhile, made it clear Zelensky wanted the Democrats to win the November 5, 2024 US presidential election, in which the former president faces Vice President Kamala Harris.Trump has repeatedly claimed that if re-elected, he intends to achieve a settlement of the Ukraine conflict in just 24 hours. Commenting on the matter, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, stressed that the problem is too complicated to be resolved in such a way.The State Department in turn claimed in a statement earlier this month that "to date, we [the US] have provided [Ukraine with] more than $55.7 billion in military assistance."The US and its allies have been providing massive military and financial support to Kiev since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to the Zelensky regime, saying that they only lead to a further escalation of the conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240923/zelensky-leaving-ukrainians-to-die-for-blackrock-deep-state--ex-diplomat-1120264140.html
06:52 GMT 24.09.2024 (Updated: 07:06 GMT 24.09.2024)
"So a foreign leader who has received billions of dollars in funding from American taxpayers, comes to our country and has the nerve to attack the GOP ticket for president? And he does this right after a pro-Ukraine zealot tried to assassinate my father? Disgraceful!" Trump Jr. tweeted, referring to Zelensky’s current visit to the US and Ryan Wesley Routh’s links to the Kiev regime.
The 45th US president’s son also retweeted an X post by Greg Price, the spokesman for the conservative group, State Freedom Caucus Network, who pointed out that Zelensky "is now touring ammunition factories in Pennsylvania and attacking President Trump and JD Vance in American media outlets."
"A foreign leader is essentially campaigning for Harris on American soil," Price added.
The remarks come after Zelensky said in an interview with the New Yorker that his "feeling is that Trump doesn’t really know how to stop the [Ukraine] war even if he might think he knows how," and that J.D. Vance is "too radical."
Trump has, meanwhile, made it clear Zelensky wanted the Democrats to win the November 5, 2024 US presidential election, in which the former president faces Vice President Kamala Harris.
"I think Zelensky is the greatest salesman in history. Every time he comes into the country, he walks away with 60 billion dollars. He wants them to win this election so badly, but I would do differently - I will work out peace," the ex-POTUS said at a rally in western Pennsylvania.
Trump has repeatedly claimed that if re-elected, he intends to achieve a settlement of the Ukraine conflict
in just 24 hours. Commenting on the matter, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, stressed that the problem is too complicated to be resolved in such a way.
The State Department in turn claimed in a statement earlier this month that "to date, we [the US] have provided [Ukraine with] more than $55.7 billion in military assistance."
The US and its allies have been providing massive military and financial support to Kiev since the start of Russia's special military operation
in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to the Zelensky regime, saying that they only lead to a further escalation of the conflict.