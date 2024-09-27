https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/how-the-us-always-wanted-to-destroy-hamas-hezbollah-1120323959.html

How the US Always Wanted to Destroy Hamas, Hezbollah

How the US Always Wanted to Destroy Hamas, Hezbollah

Sputnik International

The United States has always wanted to destroy Hamas and Hezbollah, two groups it has officially designated as terrorist organizations for decades.

2024-09-27T23:11+0000

2024-09-27T23:11+0000

2024-09-27T23:25+0000

analysis

elijah j. magnier

joe biden

benjamin netanyahu

israel

lebanon

hezbollah

hamas

white house

middle east

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/17/1120260209_0:40:3072:1768_1920x0_80_0_0_c1f1f2b5ab027a70b114f0ec93b30e62.jpg

“We continue to hit Hezbollah with all our might. We will not stop until we achieve all of our goals,” the Israeli prime minister said.While the US is play-acting the role of unbiased mediator in both the Israel-Gaza and Israel-Lebanon wars, words cannot hide billions in aid and military actions in support of Israel. The world knows the US is complicit. But it is also a longstanding policy of the US government that both Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon should–as officially designated terrorist organizations–be destroyed.“Americans want to get rid of Hezbollah and Hamas even before [recent actions by] Israel. They're more eager to continue this war against Hezbollah,” explained veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier on Radio Sputnik’s Fault Lines, noting that US President Joe Biden once called the invasion of Rafah a “red line” that could not be crossed by Israel.In May, Israel crossed Biden’s red line and invaded Rafah, reducing it to rubble by July. The US did not cut off aid or arms sales to Israel and, on Thursday, Israel announced it secured an additional $8.7 billion in aid from the US.On Tuesday, Biden gave a speech at the UN, in which he described Hamas as “terrorists” and again accused them of “despicable acts of sexual violence” despite extensive reporting disproving the claim of sexual violence being used as a weapon of war on October 7.“Together, we must deny oxygen to terrorists – to [Iran’s] terrorist proxies,” Biden added later, again confirming the US' unequivocal stance on the side of Israel.“Listen to what Biden is saying,” instructed Magnier. “He said he is doing his best to stop the war in Lebanon. When Netanyahu said ‘no, thank you,’ do we think that Netanyahu had the courage to stand against the country that is supporting him?”Despite the similarities in their beginnings: the mass bombing of civilian targets and irrational claims of militant strongholds in the unlikeliest of places, Israel will not find the war in Lebanon as manageable as Gaza.“Hezbollah cannot hit [Israel] exactly with the same intensity because it doesn’t have an air force. The Israelis have an air force and they have hundreds of jets” that can hit Lebanon in shifts, 24 hours a day, explained Magnier. However, Hezbollah does have extensive drone capabilities that can damage Israel’s infrastructure. Over the summer, Hezbollah released several batches of drone footage of critical Israeli military infrastructure, the Israeli port city Haifa and occupied Golan Heights.On Friday, the US credit rating agency Moody’s Investor Service downgraded Israel’s credit for the second time this year. The drop lowered Israel’s credit rating two notches, from A2 to Baa1.“In our view, the significant escalation in geopolitical risk also points to diminished quality of Israel’s institutions and governance which have not fully mitigated actions detrimental to the sovereign’s credit metrics,” the agency warned.A lower credit rating from Moody’s will increase the price of loans, decrease investments, lower profits, and increase inflation for Israel. The problem will get exponentially worse if Hezbollah closes Israel’s remaining seaports and damages its infrastructure.But the real challenge will come when Israel launches its ground war against Lebanon. The problem is twofold, according to Magnier. One, since Israel cannot carpet-bomb Lebanon as extensively as it did to Gaza, it will not be able to significantly diminish Hezbollah’s capabilities before invading as it did to Hamas before launching its ground campaign in Gaza. Two, Hezbollah’s ground and artillery forces are far more powerful than Hamas."Meaning, Netanyahu’s only choice is to draw the US into the war.In 2006, then US President George W. Bush called Israel's war in Lebanon one of three “fronts of the global war on terror” and said responsibility for the war and its resulting suffering “lies with Hezbollah.”In a news conference announcing a ceasefire in that conflict, Bush claimed Hezbollah would no longer be able to act as “a state within a state” and would be replaced in the south by the official Lebanese government’s forces. More than 18 years later, Hezbollah remains the dominant military force in Lebanon and is stronger than it has ever been.“The United States never stopped supporting Israel and Israeli wars. If the Americans wanted to stop this war, they would cut the ammunition and money,” explained Magnier. “Now, there is no doubt that the Americans are full partners with Israel in every single bomb that falls on civilians, Palestinians or Lebanese and in every war they carry out.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/biden-orders-pentagon-to-adjust-us-mideast-force-posture-amid-israeli-strikes-on-beirut-1120323791.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/hezbollahs-hoopoe-drone-penetrates-israeli-air-defenses-snaps-high-res-footage-of-secret-idf-base-1119507460.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/raging-houthis-target-tel-aviv-launch-largest-attack-on-us-warships-to-date-amid-lebanon-escalation-1120320669.html

israel

lebanon

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

lebanon-israel war, does the us support israel in lebanon, is the us responsible for gaza, is the us responsible for lebanon