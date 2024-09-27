International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/japans-ex-defense-minister-ishiba-elected-as-new-chief-of-ruling-party-to-head-govt-1120310391.html
Japan's Ex-Defense Minister Ishiba Elected as New Chief of Ruling Party, to Head Gov't
Japan's Ex-Defense Minister Ishiba Elected as New Chief of Ruling Party, to Head Gov't
Sputnik International
Former Defense Minister of Japan Shigeru Ishiba has been elected as head of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and will become the country's new prime minister
2024-09-27T07:28+0000
2024-09-27T07:29+0000
world
japan
shigeru ishiba
liberal democratic party (ldp) of japan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120310233_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4b38a7e1ce8daf5d7ff2fc05a6085b47.jpg
Following the first round, Ishiba gained 154 votes and faced Sanae Takaichi, who received 181 votes, in the runoff. In the second round, Ishiba secured 215 out of 415 votes, while Takaichi — 194 votes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240907/japans-next-prime-minister-may-be-elected-on-october-1---reports-1120064192.html
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120310233_65:0:2796:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e383a21ab357ab5e1601ad1e648998a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
shigeru ishiba, japan's former defense minister to head government, japan new chief of ruling party
shigeru ishiba, japan's former defense minister to head government, japan new chief of ruling party

Japan's Ex-Defense Minister Ishiba Elected as New Chief of Ruling Party, to Head Gov't

07:28 GMT 27.09.2024 (Updated: 07:29 GMT 27.09.2024)
© AP Photo / Hiro KomaeShigeru Ishiba acknowledges after he was elected as new head of Japan's ruling party at the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at the party headquarters in Tokyo
Shigeru Ishiba acknowledges after he was elected as new head of Japan's ruling party at the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at the party headquarters in Tokyo - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2024
© AP Photo / Hiro Komae
Subscribe
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Former Defense Minister of Japan Shigeru Ishiba has been elected as head of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and will become the country's new prime minister, the results of the second round showed on Friday as broadcast by the party's website.
Following the first round, Ishiba gained 154 votes and faced Sanae Takaichi, who received 181 votes, in the runoff.
In the second round, Ishiba secured 215 out of 415 votes, while Takaichi — 194 votes.
Parliament building in Tokyo - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2024
Asia
Japan's Next Prime Minister May Be Elected on October 1 - Reports
7 September, 01:51 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала