Japan's Ex-Defense Minister Ishiba Elected as New Chief of Ruling Party, to Head Gov't
Japan's Ex-Defense Minister Ishiba Elected as New Chief of Ruling Party, to Head Gov't
Former Defense Minister of Japan Shigeru Ishiba has been elected as head of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and will become the country's new prime minister
Following the first round, Ishiba gained 154 votes and faced Sanae Takaichi, who received 181 votes, in the runoff. In the second round, Ishiba secured 215 out of 415 votes, while Takaichi — 194 votes.
Japan's Ex-Defense Minister Ishiba Elected as New Chief of Ruling Party, to Head Gov't
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Former Defense Minister of Japan Shigeru Ishiba has been elected as head of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and will become the country's new prime minister, the results of the second round showed on Friday as broadcast by the party's website.
Following the first round, Ishiba gained 154 votes and faced Sanae Takaichi, who received 181 votes, in the runoff.
In the second round, Ishiba secured 215 out of 415 votes, while Takaichi — 194 votes.