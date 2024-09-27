https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/lavrov-calls-on-un-officials-not-to-be-drawn-into-pseudo-peace-initiatives-on-ukraine---moscow-1120308385.html
Lavrov Calls On UN Officials Not To Be Drawn Into Pseudo-Peace Initiatives on Ukraine - Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to not allow UN officials to be drawn into pseudo-peace initiatives on Ukraine.
Lavrov held a meeting with Guterres on the sidelines of the High-level Week of the UN General Assembly session. Lavrov also brought up the issue of the US violating its obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement."Sergey Lavrov drew the attention of the Secretary-General to the ongoing violations by the US of its obligations under the 1947 UN Headquarters Agreement. He noted that the current situation dictates the need for A. Guterres to promptly launch an arbitration procedure against the US, which has been repeatedly stated in relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly," the ministry said.
MOSCOW, September 27 (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres not to allow UN officials to be drawn into pseudo-peace initiatives on Ukraine.
Lavrov held a meeting with Guterres on the sidelines of the High-level Week of the UN General Assembly session.
"The minister once again stressed the importance of strict adherence by the leadership and all staff of the UN Secretariat to the principles of impartiality and equidistance, including regarding the crimes of the Kiev regime. A. Guterres is insistently urged not to allow UN officials to be drawn into politicized pseudo-peace initiatives in the context of the Ukrainian crisis," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Lavrov also brought up the issue of the US violating its obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement.
"Sergey Lavrov drew the attention of the Secretary-General to the ongoing violations by the US of its obligations under the 1947 UN Headquarters Agreement. He noted that the current situation dictates the need for A. Guterres to promptly launch an arbitration procedure against the US, which has been repeatedly stated in relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly," the ministry said.