Lavrov Has 'Very Busy Schedule’ at UNGA, Many Seek Meeting - Russian Deputy FM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has a "very busy schedule" during the high-level week at the UN General Assembly, with many officials seeking a meeting with him, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik.

"Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, who heads the Russian delegation, has a very busy schedule. He has many multilateral events and bilateral meetings on the schedule," Vershinin said. Many officials are seeking an opportunity to communicate with Lavrov on the UNGA sidelines in New York, Vershinin added. Such meetings enable Russia to promote "true multilateralism" based on international law and the UN Charter "in their entirety and interrelation," Vershinin said.

