Russia Carries Out Hypersonic Strikes on Ukraine, Liberates Key Villages in Donetsk

Units of the Russian Tsentr Battlegroup liberated the village of Marinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), according to the weekly update from the Russian Defense Ministry.

2024-09-27T10:46+0000

2024-09-27T10:46+0000

2024-09-27T11:03+0000

Russian forces conducted 33 precision strikes over the past week, including with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, targeting Ukraine's military-industrial facilities and armed forces, Russia's Defense Ministry reported on Friday."Additionally, production sites and storage areas for drones and unmanned boats, arsenals, ammunition and fuel depots, temporary deployment points, and areas where Ukrainian forces, nationalist formations, and foreign mercenaries were concentrated were also targeted," the Defense Ministry added.Other Developments Over the WeekTsentr Battlegroup:Sever Battlegroup:Yug Battlegroup:Zapad Battlegroup:Vostok Battlegroup:Dnepr Battlegroup:

