Russia Carries Out Hypersonic Strikes on Ukraine, Liberates Key Villages in Donetsk
10:46 GMT 27.09.2024 (Updated: 11:03 GMT 27.09.2024)
© Sputnik / Russia's Ministry of Defense / Go to the mediabankThe crew of the Russian Aerospace Forces MiG-31 have conducted simulated firing of Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missile with a small radar signature and high maneuverability.
© Sputnik / Russia's Ministry of Defense/
In addition, over the past week, 66 Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen surrendered to Russian captivity, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
Russian forces conducted 33 precision strikes over the past week, including with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, targeting Ukraine's military-industrial facilities and armed forces, Russia's Defense Ministry reported on Friday.
"Between September 21 and 27, the Russian Armed Forces carried out 33 group strikes using precision-guided weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles and strike drones. These strikes hit Ukraine's defense industry facilities, their supporting energy infrastructure, military airfield infrastructure, and a military train carrying Western weapons and equipment," the military statement said.
"Additionally, production sites and storage areas for drones and unmanned boats, arsenals, ammunition and fuel depots, temporary deployment points, and areas where Ukrainian forces, nationalist formations, and foreign mercenaries were concentrated were also targeted," the Defense Ministry added.
Additionally, the Tsentr Battlegroup has liberated the settlements of Ukrainka and Marinovka in the DPR, the ministry's report stated.
Other Developments Over the Week
Tsentr Battlegroup:
Repelled 67 Ukrainian counterattacks.
Ukrainian forces lost up to 3,880 soldiers, 1 tank, and 15 armored vehicles.
Struck 6 mechanized brigades, 2 infantry brigades, 2 ranger brigades, 1 airborne brigade, 1 assault brigade, 2 territorial defense brigades, and 4 National Guard brigades.
Destroyed 27 vehicles and 44 artillery pieces, including two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers.
Sever Battlegroup:
Eliminated over 3,270 Ukrainian soldiers, 10 tanks (including 2 German Leopard tanks).
Destroyed 66 armored vehicles, 81 cars, 6 multiple rocket launchers (including a US HIMARS system), and 53 artillery pieces.
Continued operations in the Kursk region, targeting Ukrainian mechanized, tank, airborne, and territorial defense brigades.
Yug Battlegroup:
Took control of the settlements of Grigorovka and Ostroye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
Ukrainian losses amounted to 5,140 soldiers, 2 tanks, and 94 vehicles.
Destroyed 11 electronic warfare stations, 31 ammunition depots, and 58 artillery pieces, including US-made HIMARS launchers.
Zapad Battlegroup:
Repelled 24 Ukrainian counterattacks and inflicted losses of over 2,980 Ukrainian soldiers.
Destroyed 7 tanks, 14 armored vehicles (including US-made M113s), 40 vehicles, and 52 artillery pieces, including 155mm NATO-supplied systems.
Eliminated 12 electronic warfare stations and 26 ammunition depots.
Vostok Battlegroup:
Repelled 12 Ukrainian counterattacks, resulting in the loss of 960 Ukrainian soldiers, 3 tanks, and 4 armored vehicles.
Targeted Ukrainian mechanized, motorized infantry, territorial defense, and National Guard brigades.
Destroyed 13 artillery pieces, 37 vehicles, and 4 electronic warfare stations.
Dnepr Battlegroup:
Inflicted losses of up to 410 Ukrainian soldiers, 12 artillery pieces, and 45 vehicles.
Destroyed 2 electronic warfare stations and 4 ammunition depots.
Targeted Ukrainian infantry, mountain assault, marine, and territorial defense brigades.