https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/russian-forces-liberate-key-settlement-in-donbass-strike-ukrainian-military-infrastructure-1120294980.html

Russian Forces Liberate Key Settlement in Donbass and Strike Ukrainian Military Infrastructure

Russian Forces Liberate Key Settlement in Donbass and Strike Ukrainian Military Infrastructure

Sputnik International

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that units of the Tsentr Battlegroupp have liberated the settlement of Ukrainsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

2024-09-26T09:43+0000

2024-09-26T09:43+0000

2024-09-26T09:56+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

donbass

russian ministry of defense

russian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1d/1119179168_0:76:3150:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_b5a32f3e6ce6bd5f0ccc64dbd79b939a.jpg

"As a result of decisive actions by the Tsentr Battlegroup, the settlement of Ukrainsk in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the statement said.Additionally, Russian forces targeted a military airfield and energy facilities that supported Ukraine’s military-industrial complex."Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces have struck energy facilities supporting Ukraine's military-industrial complex, as well as the infrastructure of a military airfield," the ministry noted.According to the report, air defense systems shot down a long-range Neptune missile, three Hammer-guided bombs from France, five HIMARS rockets from the US, and 45 aircraft-type drones.In response to Ukrainian attacks on civilian objects, Russian forces have regularly conducted precision strikes on locations of personnel, equipment, mercenaries, and enemy infrastructure, including energy facilities, defense industries, military command, and communication sites.Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly emphasized that the Russian military does not target residential buildings or social institutions.Other developments:Battlegroup Tsentr:Battlegroup Yug:Battlegroup Sever:Battlegroup Vostok:Battlegroup Zapad:Battlegroup Dnepr:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-communication-center-and-drone-production-sites-1120280183.html

ukraine

russia

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine