Russian Forces Liberate Key Settlement in Donbass and Strike Ukrainian Military Infrastructure
09:43 GMT 26.09.2024 (Updated: 09:56 GMT 26.09.2024)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the artillery brigade division of the Tsentr Battlegroup fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov/
The Russian Ministry of Defense has reported that units of the Tsentr Battlegroup have taken the settlement of Ukrainsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
"As a result of decisive actions by the Tsentr Battlegroup, the settlement of Ukrainsk in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the statement said.
Additionally, Russian forces targeted a military airfield and energy facilities that supported Ukraine’s military-industrial complex.
"Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces have struck energy facilities supporting Ukraine's military-industrial complex, as well as the infrastructure of a military airfield," the ministry noted.
According to the report, air defense systems shot down a long-range Neptune missile, three Hammer-guided bombs from France, five HIMARS rockets from the US, and 45 aircraft-type drones.
In response to Ukrainian attacks on civilian objects, Russian forces have regularly conducted precision strikes on locations of personnel, equipment, mercenaries, and enemy infrastructure, including energy facilities, defense industries, military command, and communication sites.
Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly emphasized that the Russian military does not target residential buildings or social institutions.
Other developments:
Battlegroup Tsentr:
Repelled 10 Ukrainian counterattacks in a single day.
Inflicted losses of up to 670 Ukrainian soldiers, a tank, and two armored vehicles.
Targeted the 53rd, 100th, 110th, 151st Mechanized and 68th Ranger Brigades, as well as the 116th Territorial Defense Brigade in multiple locations across the DPR.
Destroyed five vehicles, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, and a 152-mm Giatsint-B gun.
Battlegroup Yug:
Successfully pushed back Ukrainian formations, causing losses of up to 750 soldiers.
Targeted the 24th and 54th Mechanized Brigades and 119th Territorial Defense Brigade in Seversk, Kramatorsk, and other areas.
Destroyed 10 vehicles, as well as US-made M777 howitzers, Polish-made Krab artillery systems, and several electronic warfare stations.
Battlegroup Sever:
Inflicted losses of up to 235 Ukrainian soldiers.
Targeted the Ukrainian 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade, 36th Marine Brigade, and 113th Territorial Defense Brigade in the Kharkov region.
Destroyed a 122-mm Grad MLRS, a 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer.
Battlegroup Vostok:
Inflicted losses of up to 130 soldiers, a tank, and three infantry fighting vehicles.
Targeted Ukraine's 72nd Mechanized Brigade and 118th Territorial Defense Brigade in Ugledar and other areas.
Destroyed a French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery system and several vehicles.
Battlegroup Zapad:
Gained better positions and repelled a counterattack, inflicting losses of up to 435 Ukrainian soldiers.
Targeted Ukraine's 3rd Tank Brigade, as well as the 14th, 44th, 53rd, and 66th Mechanized Brigades in various areas of Kharkov and Donetsk.
Destroyed two electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots.
Battlegroup Dnepr:
Gained more favorable positions, inflicting losses on Ukrainian forces, including 60 soldiers.
Destroyed a 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, 152-mm MSTA-B howitzer, and a P-19 radar station.
Targeted formations in Ponyatovka and Antonovka in the Kherson region.