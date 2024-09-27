International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/turkiyes-cooperation-with-brics-asean-does-not-mean-abandoning-nato---erdogan-1120308512.html
Turkiye's Cooperation With BRICS, ASEAN Does Not Mean Abandoning NATO - Erdogan
Turkiye's Cooperation With BRICS, ASEAN Does Not Mean Abandoning NATO - Erdogan
Sputnik International
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country's cooperation with BRICS and the Association of Southeast Asian Countries does not mean it is abandoning NATO.
2024-09-27T03:13+0000
2024-09-27T03:14+0000
world
recep tayyip erdogan
turkiye
nato
asean
brics
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113844013_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_d6776fbd1e77037f87f3f7938d5d744f.jpg
"We cannot ignore the fact that we have ties with continental Europe and America to the same extent as we do with Central Asia, Russia, the Baltic region or the Far East. Likewise, we have a deep history with the Arab geography and the Persian Gulf countries, and we have close relations with Africa ... Just because we are a NATO country, we cannot sever our ties with the Turkic and Islamic worlds. BRICS and ASEAN are structures that provide us with opportunities to develop economic cooperation. Participation in these structures does not mean abandoning NATO," Erdogan told reporters on Thursday. Turkiye does not believe that these alliances and organizations are alternatives to each other, the president added. At the beginning of September, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Turkiye had applied for full membership in BRICS, which would be considered by the member-states. President Erdogan also accepted an invitation to participate in the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/lavrov-on-turkiyes-movement-toward-brics-rules-do-not-ban-simultaneous-nato-membership-1120051674.html
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113844013_71:0:2800:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b10135845c0e1ebc2291bc0b65bdc2d3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkey joins brics, turkey joins asean, turkiye joins brics, turkiye joins asean, will turkey leave nato, will turkiye leave nato
turkey joins brics, turkey joins asean, turkiye joins brics, turkiye joins asean, will turkey leave nato, will turkiye leave nato

Turkiye's Cooperation With BRICS, ASEAN Does Not Mean Abandoning NATO - Erdogan

03:13 GMT 27.09.2024 (Updated: 03:14 GMT 27.09.2024)
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabankTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2024
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
ANKARA (Sputnik) - BRICS and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) provide Turkey with an opportunity to develop economic cooperation, but this does not mean Ankara is abandoning NATO, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
"We cannot ignore the fact that we have ties with continental Europe and America to the same extent as we do with Central Asia, Russia, the Baltic region or the Far East. Likewise, we have a deep history with the Arab geography and the Persian Gulf countries, and we have close relations with Africa ... Just because we are a NATO country, we cannot sever our ties with the Turkic and Islamic worlds. BRICS and ASEAN are structures that provide us with opportunities to develop economic cooperation. Participation in these structures does not mean abandoning NATO," Erdogan told reporters on Thursday.
Turkiye does not believe that these alliances and organizations are alternatives to each other, the president added.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2024
World
Lavrov On Turkiye's Pivot Towards BRICS: No Rules Barring NATO Members
6 September, 05:20 GMT
At the beginning of September, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Turkiye had applied for full membership in BRICS, which would be considered by the member-states. President Erdogan also accepted an invitation to participate in the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала