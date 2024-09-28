International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/diplomats-say-bye-bye-to-bibi-1120326118.html
Diplomats Say Bye-Bye to Bibi
Diplomats Say Bye-Bye to Bibi
Sputnik International
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a speech to a nearly empty UN General Assembly hall after dozens of diplomats walked out in protest.
2024-09-28T01:38+0000
2024-09-28T01:38+0000
world
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
palestinians
lebanon
israel
hezbollah
the united nations (un)
united nations general assembly
ted rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120324610_0:87:2000:1212_1920x0_80_0_0_c67e8c939311e35f836e7c586ffd679d.jpg
The increasingly isolated prime minister continued with his speech and called the UN a “swamp of antisemitic bile.”It is not immediately clear which delegates from which countries remained to listen to Netanyahu’s speech, but he spoke to a largely empty assembly hall. Meanwhile, his supporters in the visitors’ gallery cheered his arrival.“Ladies and Gentlemen Order! Order please,” UN General Assembly President Philémon Yang pleaded while slamming his gavel several times.As Netanyahu gave his speech, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) continued air assaults on Lebanon, hitting residential apartment buildings in Beirut it claims were strongholds for fighters belonging to the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah. Israel’s bombing campaign has killed more than 1,300 people since October 8, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.Dozens of countries have called for a ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza and Israel has been accused of genocide by South Africa and nearly a dozen other countries in front of the International Court of Justice.Hezbollah and Israel have been trading daily strikes since October 8 when Hezbollah started striking Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. More than 41,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by Israel since October 7 according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/multiple-diplomats-leave-unga-hall-in-protest-as-netanyahu-begins-speech-1120317049.html
lebanon
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120324610_0:0:2000:1501_1920x0_80_0_0_09d9a3168070e2d1a2b1927db616bfec.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
un general assembly, ted rall comics, political cartoons on gaza, political cartoons on netanyahu
un general assembly, ted rall comics, political cartoons on gaza, political cartoons on netanyahu

Diplomats Say Bye-Bye to Bibi

01:38 GMT 28.09.2024
© Ted RallThe Shunning
The Shunning - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2024
© Ted Rall
Subscribe
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a speech to a nearly empty United Nations General Assembly on Friday after dozens of diplomats were seen leaving the hall in protest as Netanyahu took the stage.
The increasingly isolated prime minister continued with his speech and called the UN a “swamp of antisemitic bile.”
It is not immediately clear which delegates from which countries remained to listen to Netanyahu’s speech, but he spoke to a largely empty assembly hall. Meanwhile, his supporters in the visitors’ gallery cheered his arrival.
“Ladies and Gentlemen Order! Order please,” UN General Assembly President Philémon Yang pleaded while slamming his gavel several times.
As Netanyahu gave his speech, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) continued air assaults on Lebanon, hitting residential apartment buildings in Beirut it claims were strongholds for fighters belonging to the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah. Israel’s bombing campaign has killed more than 1,300 people since October 8, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.
Dozens of countries have called for a ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza and Israel has been accused of genocide by South Africa and nearly a dozen other countries in front of the International Court of Justice.
Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2024
World
Multiple Diplomats Leave UNGA Hall in Protest as Netanyahu Begins Speech
Yesterday, 14:26 GMT
Hezbollah and Israel have been trading daily strikes since October 8 when Hezbollah started striking Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. More than 41,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by Israel since October 7 according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала