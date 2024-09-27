https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/multiple-diplomats-leave-unga-hall-in-protest-as-netanyahu-begins-speech-1120317049.html
Multiple Diplomats Leave UNGA Hall in Protest as Netanyahu Begins Speech
Dozens of diplomats were filmed leaving the UN General Assembly hall in protest on Friday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepared to address the 79th UNGA session.
Netanyahu's office has denied media reports of conducting truce talks with the Lebanese movement Hezbollah, emphasizing that the prime minister had not responded to the proposals submitted by the United States and France. Israel began a massive bombing campaign, codenamed Northern Arrows, in southern and eastern parts of Lebanon on Monday. The Lebanese Health Ministry put the death toll at over 1,500. Hezbollah retaliated by firing dozens of rockets toward northern Israel.
Dozens of diplomats were filmed leaving the UN General Assembly hall in protest on Friday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepared to address the 79th UNGA session.