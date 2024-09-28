https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/pyongyang-says-us-military-aid-to-kiev-pushing-world-toward-nuclear-catastrophe-1120338534.html

Pyongyang Says US Military Aid to Kiev Pushing World Toward Nuclear Catastrophe

US military aid to Ukraine is pushing the world towards a nuclear catastrophe, the deputy department head of the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party Kim Yo Jong said.

"Recently, the United States announced another round of military aid to the neo-Nazi puppet government of Ukraine in the amount of more than $8 billion — this is a gross mistake," Kim, who is also the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said. The United States cannot ignore Russia's warning about the consequences of potentially providing long-range weapons to Kiev, she stressed. North Korea believes that the West should abandon Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who demands weapons for strikes deep into Russia, in order to prevent a major disaster. The world has begun to tire of Zelenskyy's penny game; he should step down for the sake of global peace and stability, Kim Yo Jong concluded. Earlier, US President Joe Biden instructed the Pentagon to allocate the remaining funds under military aid programs to Ukraine until the end of his term.

