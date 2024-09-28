https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/nuclear-doctrine-update-reflects-response-to-russias-adversaries---kremlin-1120332837.html

Nuclear Doctrine Update Reflects Response to Russia's Adversaries - Kremlin

The adjustment of the nuclear policy is a mirror response to the position of Russia's opponents, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The nuclear policy adjustment is a reciprocal response to the position of Russia's opponents, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed discussing the issue of updating the principles of state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence at a Russian Security Council meeting. Putin said Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression, including if the enemy uses conventional weapons to create a critical threat to the country's sovereignty. He also said that Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression against Belarus, as a member of the Union State.

