Nuclear Doctrine Update Reflects Response to Russia's Adversaries - Kremlin
Nuclear Doctrine Update Reflects Response to Russia's Adversaries - Kremlin
The adjustment of the nuclear policy is a mirror response to the position of Russia's opponents, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
The nuclear policy adjustment is a reciprocal response to the position of Russia's opponents, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed discussing the issue of updating the principles of state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence at a Russian Security Council meeting. Putin said Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression, including if the enemy uses conventional weapons to create a critical threat to the country's sovereignty. He also said that Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression against Belarus, as a member of the Union State.
Nuclear Doctrine Update Reflects Response to Russia's Adversaries - Kremlin

On September 25, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin proposed discussing updating the state nuclear deterrence policy at a Russian Security Council meeting.
The nuclear policy adjustment is a reciprocal response to the position of Russia's opponents, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"An official statement is an official statement. Especially when it is made at such a high, or even the highest level. And, of course, we build our understanding of the approaches of our vis-a-vis or our partners or our adversaries, enemies, precisely based on these official statements. So, yes, this is an absolute mirror of their position," Peskov said.

Analysis
Russia's Move to Update Its Nuclear Doctrine Provoked by NATO's Increasingly Brazen Aggression
4 September, 15:21 GMT
Analysis
Russia’s Move to Update Its Nuclear Doctrine Provoked by NATO’s Increasingly Brazen Aggression
4 September, 15:21 GMT
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed discussing the issue of updating the principles of state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence at a Russian Security Council meeting. Putin said Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression, including if the enemy uses conventional weapons to create a critical threat to the country's sovereignty. He also said that Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression against Belarus, as a member of the Union State.
