Russia Strikes Ukrainian Airfield Infrastructure With Kinzhal Missile and Attack Drones

Russian forces carried out a group strike on Friday using long-range precision weapons, including a Kinzhal missile and attack drones, targeting the airfield infrastructure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with all designated targets hit, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

"Yesterday, the Russian Armed Forces launched a combined strike with long-range precision weapons, employing a Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missile and attack drones on airfield infrastructure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The strike's objectives were achieved, and all designated targets were hit," the ministry's statement said.Other DevelopmentsBattlegroup Tsentr:Battlegroup Sever:Battlegroup Yug:Battlegroup Zapad:Battlegroup Vostok:Battlegroup Dnepr:

