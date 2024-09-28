International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Airfield Infrastructure With Kinzhal Missile and Attack Drones
Russian forces carried out a group strike on Friday using long-range precision weapons, including a Kinzhal missile and attack drones, targeting the airfield infrastructure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with all designated targets hit, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.
"Yesterday, the Russian Armed Forces launched a combined strike with long-range precision weapons, employing a Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missile and attack drones on airfield infrastructure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The strike's objectives were achieved, and all designated targets were hit," the ministry's statement said.Other DevelopmentsBattlegroup Tsentr:Battlegroup Sever:Battlegroup Yug:Battlegroup Zapad:Battlegroup Vostok:Battlegroup Dnepr:
10:09 GMT 28.09.2024 (Updated: 10:27 GMT 28.09.2024)
Russian forces carried out a combined strike on Friday using long-range precision weapons, including a Kinzhal missile and attack drones, targeting Ukrainian Armed Forces airfield infrastructure, with all designated targets hit, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.
"Yesterday, the Russian Armed Forces launched a combined strike with long-range precision weapons, employing a Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missile and attack drones on airfield infrastructure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The strike's objectives were achieved, and all designated targets were hit," the ministry's statement said.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Hammers Ukraine With Hypersonic Strikes, Liberates Key Villages in Donetsk
Yesterday, 10:46 GMT

Other Developments

Battlegroup Tsentr:
Repelled seven Ukrainian counterattacks.
Inflicted losses of over 620 Ukrainian soldiers and three armored fighting vehicles.
Took advantageous positions, striking formations of six Ukrainian brigades, including mechanized, infantry and assault units.
Destroyed a US-made 155 mm M777 howitzer, a 122 mm Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and three 122 mm D-30 howitzers.
Battlegroup Sever:
Neutralized over 60 Ukrainian soldiers in the Kharkov region.
Destroyed four vehicles, a 152 mm D-20 howitzer and a 122 mm D-30 howitzer.
Targeted and damaged formations of the 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade, 36th Marine Brigade, and the 113th Territorial Defense Brigade.
Battlegroup Yug:
Killed up to 725 Ukrainian soldiers, destroyed a tank and a US-made M777 howitzer.
Repelled eight Ukrainian counterattacks.
Took advantageous positions and inflicted heavy losses on eight Ukrainian brigades.
Destroyed two US-made M777 howitzers, multiple D-20 and D-30 artillery systems, and four ammunition depots.
Battlegroup Zapad:
Improved tactical positions, inflicted losses on Ukrainian formations totaling up to 400 soldiers.
Destroyed two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, three US-made counter-battery radar systems, and three ammunition depots.
Targeted and struck formations of five Ukrainian brigades, including mechanized, tank, and assault units.
Battlegroup Vostok:
Eliminated up to 125 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed a US-made M777 howitzer.
Repelled three Ukrainian counterattacks.
Inflicted damage on Ukrainian forces in three different regions.
Battlegroup Dnepr:
Neutralized up to 60 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer.
Eliminated troops from three Ukrainian brigades.
Destroyed a field ammunition depot.
