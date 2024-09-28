https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/spacexs-crew-dragon-spacecraft-with-cosmonaut-gorbunov-astronaut-hague-launched-to-iss-1120337778.html

SpaceX's Crew Dragon Spacecraft With Cosmonaut Gorbunov, Astronaut Hague Launched to ISS

SpaceX's Crew Dragon Spacecraft With Cosmonaut Gorbunov, Astronaut Hague Launched to ISS

Sputnik International

The SpaceX Crew Dragon carrying NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov was launched to the International Space Station on Saturday.

2024-09-28T19:48+0000

2024-09-28T19:48+0000

2024-09-28T19:48+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

nick hague

roscosmos

spacex

international space station (iss)

newsfeed

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/18/1095001241_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_5efe3ba6982afe3a02c38e4ffd556ee9.jpg

The spacecraft is expected to arrive at the ISS at 21:30 GMT on Sunday. The Crew Dragon spacecraft has successfully entered orbit, Roscosmos said later in the day. The launch had been scheduled for September 26 but was delayed until September 28 due to Tropical Storm Helene.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/boeing-starliner-undocks-from-iss-without-crew-1120063452.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iss mission, spacex mission to iss