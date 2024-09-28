International
SpaceX's Crew Dragon Spacecraft With Cosmonaut Gorbunov, Astronaut Hague Launched to ISS
The SpaceX Crew Dragon carrying NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov was launched to the International Space Station on Saturday.
The spacecraft is expected to arrive at the ISS at 21:30 GMT on Sunday. The Crew Dragon spacecraft has successfully entered orbit, Roscosmos said later in the day. The launch had been scheduled for September 26 but was delayed until September 28 due to Tropical Storm Helene.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/boeing-starliner-undocks-from-iss-without-crew-1120063452.html
19:48 GMT 28.09.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft for the Crew-9 mission carrying NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov was launched to the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday, according to a broadcast.
The spacecraft is expected to arrive at the ISS at 21:30 GMT on Sunday.
The Crew Dragon spacecraft has successfully entered orbit, Roscosmos said later in the day.
"The launch of the Crew Dragon spacecraft into the specified orbit and its separation from the second stage of the carrier rocket went normally," the space corporation said on Telegram.
The launch had been scheduled for September 26 but was delayed until September 28 due to Tropical Storm Helene.
