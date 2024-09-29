https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/china-says-opposes-actions-escalating-regional-tensions-commenting-nasrallahs-death-1120342435.html

China Says Opposes Actions Escalating Regional Tensions, Commenting Nasrallah’s Death

Sputnik International

Beijing stands against actions violating sovereignty and security of Lebanon as well as against those actions leading to escalation of regional tensions, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Sunday, commenting on the death of Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah.

On Saturday, Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah confirmed that Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut on Friday. Beijing is deeply concerned by the escalation of the situation in the region, the ministry said, adding it continues to closely monitor the developments. Israel began a massive bombing campaign, codenamed Northern Arrows, in southern and eastern parts of Lebanon on Monday. The Lebanese Health Ministry put the death toll at over 1,500. Hezbollah retaliated by firing dozens of rockets toward northern Israel. The escalation was preceded by a series of explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies that rocked Lebanon from September 17-18, killing about 40 people and injuring nearly 3,500 others.

