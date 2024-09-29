https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/congo-rosatom-working-to-finalize-renewables-floating-nuclear-power-plant-technology-deal-1120347010.html

The Republic of the Congo and Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom are working to finalize previously signed agreements on renewable energy and nuclear energy, Minister of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of the Congo Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua told Sputnik, adding that the discussion is going well.

"Now I think we're working to finalize the last agreement. We have two main subjects. The first one is renewable energy based on the technology of floating systems. The second one is nuclear energy ... And I think it's going very well in terms of discussion between Congo and Rosatom," Itoua said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum. In July, Rosatom and the Republic of the Congo signed memoranda of cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy and hydropower sectors. Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua has invited more Russian companies to invest in the African country's energy sector and launch projects in oil, gas, mineral and electricity fields.Previously, Russia and the Republic of the Congo had mainly political, diplomatic and educational cooperation, the minister added.Itoua also pointed out that several Russian energy companies, including Lukoil and Rosatom, have already started implementing projects in the African country.Russia has been cooperating with several African countries, including Burkina Faso, Mali, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania and others in the area of developing their energy industries.The Russian Energy Week took place in Moscow from September 26-28.

