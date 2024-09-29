https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/georgia-welcomes-moscows-pledge-to-help-restore-s-ossetia-abkhazia-ties---ruling-party-1120352707.html

Georgia Welcomes Moscow's Pledge to Help Restore S. Ossetia, Abkhazia Ties - Ruling Party

The ruling party of Georgia said on Sunday that it positively assessed the statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about Russia being ready to help Tbilisi restore normal relations with Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Earlier, Lavrov said that Moscow was ready to help Georgia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia in the process of normalizing relations if the countries themselves are interested in this, including ensuring non-aggression agreements. According to the politician, the fact that Russia welcomes and supports reconciliation is certainly positive. At the same time, Kaladze added that "after these statements, it would be good to take some practical steps," for example, "the withdrawal of Russian troops" from the territory of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Earlier, the founder of the Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, said that after the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26, "the instigators of the war will be condemned," and Georgia will find the strength to apologize to the Ossetians for the military conflict of 2008, which was unleashed by former President Mikheil Saakashvili and his United National Movement party. Early on August 8, 2008, Georgia shelled South Ossetia from Grad multiple launch rocket systems; Georgian troops attacked the republic and destroyed part of its capital, Tskhinval. Russia, protecting residents of South Ossetia, many of whom had Russian citizenship, sent troops into the republic and, after five days of hostilities, ousted the Georgian military from the region. On August 26, 2008 Russia recognized the sovereignty of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. The Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that this recognition reflects existing realities and is not subject to revision. Georgia still does not recognize Abkhazia and South Ossetia and considers them its regions. Based on the Agreement on the Joint Russian Military Base on the territory of South Ossetia, the 4th Joint Russian Military Base has been deployed in the republic, the task of which is to protect the sovereignty and security of Russia and South Ossetia. According to the Agreement on Joint Efforts to Protect the State Border of April 30, 2009, South Ossetia delegated to the Russian side the authority to protect its border with Georgia. In 2017, Moscow and Tskhinval signed an interstate agreement on the inclusion of part of the South Ossetian troops in the Russian army; Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on its ratification in 2018.

