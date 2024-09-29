https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/guinea-bissau-backs-trade-in-national-currencies-supports-brics---foreign-minister-1120339814.html

Guinea-Bissau Backs Trade in National Currencies, Supports BRICS - Foreign Minister

The Foreign Minister of Guinea-Bissau said the country supports trade in national currencies and the economic bloc BRICS.

"We think that the initiative from BRICS, we support it because we intend to join it," Pereira said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. When asked whether Guinea-Bissau would be interested in engaging in bilateral trade using national currencies, Pereira said: "Absolutely." The minister added that despite years of efforts to restructure the international financial system without success, Guinea-Bissau planned to explore new approaches and saw BRICS as an alternative solution. When asked whether Guinea-Bissau had received an invitation to the upcoming BRICS Summit in Kazan, Pereira said "yes."Pereira added that the country would be represented at the event, though it was not yet decided at what level."I don't know, I cannot say it at the moment at what level, but we shall be present," he said.The summit of the association will be held in Kazan from October 22-24.On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia's trade partners are interested in switching to national currencies to pay for Russian exports. The president added that Russia and other BRICS countries were working to create their own payment system for independent servicing of trade.BRICS is an intergovernmental organization comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates. Russia took the rotating presidency of the BRICS group in 2024. Russia is chairing BRICS under the motto "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security."

