International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/guinea-bissau-backs-trade-in-national-currencies-supports-brics---foreign-minister-1120339814.html
Guinea-Bissau Backs Trade in National Currencies, Supports BRICS - Foreign Minister
Guinea-Bissau Backs Trade in National Currencies, Supports BRICS - Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
The Foreign Minister of Guinea-Bissau said the country supports trade in national currencies and the economic bloc BRICS.
2024-09-29T03:34+0000
2024-09-29T03:34+0000
world
russia
brics
guinea-bissau
kazan
un general assembly
sputnik
dedollarisation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/17/1120259882_0:63:3415:1984_1920x0_80_0_0_13bda48b694a92308a6c9caae5fde12b.jpg
"We think that the initiative from BRICS, we support it because we intend to join it," Pereira said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. When asked whether Guinea-Bissau would be interested in engaging in bilateral trade using national currencies, Pereira said: "Absolutely." The minister added that despite years of efforts to restructure the international financial system without success, Guinea-Bissau planned to explore new approaches and saw BRICS as an alternative solution. When asked whether Guinea-Bissau had received an invitation to the upcoming BRICS Summit in Kazan, Pereira said "yes."Pereira added that the country would be represented at the event, though it was not yet decided at what level."I don't know, I cannot say it at the moment at what level, but we shall be present," he said.The summit of the association will be held in Kazan from October 22-24.On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia's trade partners are interested in switching to national currencies to pay for Russian exports. The president added that Russia and other BRICS countries were working to create their own payment system for independent servicing of trade.BRICS is an intergovernmental organization comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates. Russia took the rotating presidency of the BRICS group in 2024. Russia is chairing BRICS under the motto "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/guinea-bissau-leader-may-conduct-state-visit-to-russia-this-year---foreign-minister-1120338926.html
russia
guinea-bissau
kazan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/17/1120259882_343:0:3074:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_92c9df8ddbc2d49515734fb0d9ef71b5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
what countries want to join brics, guinea-bissau brics, dedollarization
what countries want to join brics, guinea-bissau brics, dedollarization

Guinea-Bissau Backs Trade in National Currencies, Supports BRICS - Foreign Minister

03:34 GMT 29.09.2024
© Sputnik / Фотохост-агентство brics-russia2024.ru / Go to the mediabankThe 14th BRICS Trade Ministers Meeting
The 14th BRICS Trade Ministers Meeting - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2024
© Sputnik / Фотохост-агентство brics-russia2024.ru
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Guinea-Bissau is open to exploring bilateral trade in national currencies and supports BRICS, Guinea-Bissau Minister of Foreign Affairs Carlos Pinto Pereira told Sputnik.
"We think that the initiative from BRICS, we support it because we intend to join it," Pereira said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
When asked whether Guinea-Bissau would be interested in engaging in bilateral trade using national currencies, Pereira said: "Absolutely."
The minister added that despite years of efforts to restructure the international financial system without success, Guinea-Bissau planned to explore new approaches and saw BRICS as an alternative solution.
"BRICS for us is an alternative solution," Pereira said. "We hope that with BRICS we can face our economical issues and challenges in a better way, without the pressure and the conditions or the conditionality of actual financial system... we hope it will be an opportunity to have better access to financing, to our economies."
When asked whether Guinea-Bissau had received an invitation to the upcoming BRICS Summit in Kazan, Pereira said "yes."
Pereira added that the country would be represented at the event, though it was not yet decided at what level.
"I don't know, I cannot say it at the moment at what level, but we shall be present," he said.
The summit of the association will be held in Kazan from October 22-24.
Vladimir Putin greets Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2024
Africa
Guinea-Bissau Leader May Conduct State Visit to Russia This Year - Foreign Minister
00:37 GMT
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia's trade partners are interested in switching to national currencies to pay for Russian exports.
The president added that Russia and other BRICS countries were working to create their own payment system for independent servicing of trade.
BRICS is an intergovernmental organization comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates. Russia took the rotating presidency of the BRICS group in 2024. Russia is chairing BRICS under the motto "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала