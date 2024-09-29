https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/guinea-bissau-leader-may-conduct-state-visit-to-russia-this-year---foreign-minister-1120338926.html

Guinea-Bissau Leader May Conduct State Visit to Russia This Year - Foreign Minister

Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo may pay a state visit to Russia in this year, the country's foreign minister told Sputnik.

"We are invited for a state visit. The date is not fixed but we are trying to fix it," Pereira said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. When asked if the visit could happen this year, the diplomat said "yes." According to Pereira, the visit in May was significant for his country and is expected to help strengthen economic ties between Guinea-Bissau and Russia.Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo to pay a state visit to Russia during his trip to Moscow for a military parade in May. Embalo attended the May 9 Victory Day parade as a guest of honor.Two weeks ago Embalo said he would not seek a second term despite being legally able to. Later, he opened the door slightly to a possible return, saying that "if the people" still want him he "probably won't be able to refuse."

