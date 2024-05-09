https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/putin-to-address-victory-day-parade-in-moscow-on-thursday-1118348234.html

Putin to Address Victory Day Parade in Moscow on Thursday

Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the traditional Victory Day parade in Red Square on Thursday and hold one-on-one talks with foreign leaders who were invited to Moscow for the annual celebrations

The parade will be attended by the leaders of the former Soviet republics of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan as well as those of Cuba, Guinea-Bissau and Laos. International organization officials and foreign diplomats have also been invited. After the parade, the leaders will lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden, just outside the Kremlin walls. Putin will then meet face-to-face with President Miguel Diaz-Canel of Cuba. The Russian leader will also speak one-on-one with President Thongloun Sisoulith of Laos and President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau.

