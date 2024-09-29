https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/idf-confirms-airstrikes-on-power-plants-port-in-yemens-al-hudaydah-1120350058.html
IDF Confirms Airstrikes on Power Plants, Port in Yemen's Al Hudaydah
The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that the Israeli air force had carried out strikes on the city of Al Hudaydah in the Houthi-controlled western Yemen, hitting several power plants and the local seaport.
Earlier in the day, a source in the provincial administration told Sputnik that Israeli fighter jets had launched a series of strikes on Al Hudaydah. The strikes were launched in response to the recent attacks by the Houthis against Israel, the IDF said.At the same time Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah confirmed that Nabil Kauk, a member of the Hezbollah's central council and Ali Karaki, commander of the movement’s southern front, have been killed in Israeli strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut.The statement also said that Kauk was killed in the Chiyah neighborhood located in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital on September 28.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Sunday that the Israeli air force had carried out strikes on the city of Al Hudaydah in the Houthi-controlled western Yemen, hitting several power plants and the local seaport.
Earlier in the day, a source in the provincial administration told Sputnik that Israeli fighter jets had launched a series of strikes on Al Hudaydah.
"Today (Sunday), during an extensive, intelligence-based aerial operation, dozens of IAF [Israeli air force] aircraft — including fighter jets, mid-air refueling aircraft, and intelligence aircraft struck military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in the Ras Isa and Hudaydah areas of Yemen. The targets included power plants and a seaport used to import oil," the IDF said on Telegram.
The strikes were launched in response to the recent attacks by the Houthis against Israel, the IDF said.
At the same time Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah
confirmed that Nabil Kauk, a member of the Hezbollah's central council and Ali Karaki, commander of the movement’s southern front, have been killed in Israeli strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut.
"Senior commander Ali Karaki was killed in a criminal Zionist airstrike on the Haret Hreik neighborhood in the southern suburbs of Beirut [on September 27]," the movement said in a statement.
The statement also said that Kauk was killed in the Chiyah neighborhood located in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital on September 28.