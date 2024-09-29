https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/idf-confirms-airstrikes-on-power-plants-port-in-yemens-al-hudaydah-1120350058.html

IDF Confirms Airstrikes on Power Plants, Port in Yemen's Al Hudaydah

IDF Confirms Airstrikes on Power Plants, Port in Yemen's Al Hudaydah

Sputnik International

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that the Israeli air force had carried out strikes on the city of Al Hudaydah in the Houthi-controlled western Yemen, hitting several power plants and the local seaport.

2024-09-29T16:44+0000

2024-09-29T16:44+0000

2024-09-29T16:44+0000

world

israel

yemen

lebanon

israel-lebanon tensions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1c/1118152409_0:8:3076:1738_1920x0_80_0_0_b1644d41723e72b726bcb1cad2a912a2.jpg

Earlier in the day, a source in the provincial administration told Sputnik that Israeli fighter jets had launched a series of strikes on Al Hudaydah. The strikes were launched in response to the recent attacks by the Houthis against Israel, the IDF said.At the same time Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah confirmed that Nabil Kauk, a member of the Hezbollah's central council and Ali Karaki, commander of the movement’s southern front, have been killed in Israeli strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut.The statement also said that Kauk was killed in the Chiyah neighborhood located in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital on September 28.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/pentagon-chief-blew-up-as-israel-shortly-notified-us-of-strike-on-nasrallah---reports-1120340403.html

israel

yemen

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel defense forces airstrike, idf strike on al hudaydah, hezbollah nabil kauk died, hezbollah's central council death, who is ali karaki, hezbollah ali karaki died