International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/pentagon-chief-blew-up-as-israel-shortly-notified-us-of-strike-on-nasrallah---reports-1120340403.html
Pentagon Chief 'Blew Up' as Israel Shortly Notified US of Strike on Nasrallah - Reports
Pentagon Chief 'Blew Up' as Israel Shortly Notified US of Strike on Nasrallah - Reports
Sputnik International
Israel gave a "few minutes notice" to the United about its intention to strike the secretary general of Lebanese movement Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, enraging Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, ABC News reported.
2024-09-29T05:17+0000
2024-09-29T05:17+0000
world
hassan nasrallah
lebanon
israel
middle east
hezbollah
pentagon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116065797_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1eb14ec82e510e452db88924c8ad9678.jpg
Defense Secretary Austin "blew up" when Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant informed him about the strikes on Nasrallah, as there are many US troops stationed in the Middle East, and they had a very short time to prepare for possible hostile military response to the assassination, the publication explained. Since last week, the Israeli Air Force has been carrying out massive strikes on Hezbollah targets in various parts of Lebanon. Several precision airstrikes were also recorded in Beirut, killing senior Hezbollah commanders, including Nasrallah. To date, the Israeli army has reported strikes on several thousand Hezbollah targets. Observers note that Israel has not attacked Hezbollah with such intensity since the Second Lebanon War in 2006. Hezbollah has responded with rocket fire primarily at northern Israel, but the range of rocket attacks has increased significantly in recent days. The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border has escalated since the start of Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. Tensions are growing amid statements by the Israeli military about preparations for a ground operation in Lebanon.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/us-considering-more-troops-in-middle-east-after-nasrallah-assassination---reports-1120339136.html
lebanon
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116065797_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fcf15754c755b4298f16c50be6337bbc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
lebanese movement hezbollah, hassan nasrallah, pentagon chief
lebanese movement hezbollah, hassan nasrallah, pentagon chief

Pentagon Chief 'Blew Up' as Israel Shortly Notified US of Strike on Nasrallah - Reports

05:17 GMT 29.09.2024
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaFILE - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 31, 2023.
FILE - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 31, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2024
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel gave a "few minutes notice" to the United about its intention to strike the secretary general of Lebanese movement Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, enraging Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, US media reported.
Defense Secretary Austin "blew up" when Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant informed him about the strikes on Nasrallah, as there are many US troops stationed in the Middle East, and they had a very short time to prepare for possible hostile military response to the assassination, the publication explained.
Since last week, the Israeli Air Force has been carrying out massive strikes on Hezbollah targets in various parts of Lebanon. Several precision airstrikes were also recorded in Beirut, killing senior Hezbollah commanders, including Nasrallah. To date, the Israeli army has reported strikes on several thousand Hezbollah targets. Observers note that Israel has not attacked Hezbollah with such intensity since the Second Lebanon War in 2006.
The world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN) 78 and the USNS Laramie (T-AO-203) conduct a refueling-at-sea in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 11, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2024
World
US Considering More Troops in Middle East After Nasrallah Assassination - Reports
01:47 GMT
Hezbollah has responded with rocket fire primarily at northern Israel, but the range of rocket attacks has increased significantly in recent days.
The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border has escalated since the start of Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. Tensions are growing amid statements by the Israeli military about preparations for a ground operation in Lebanon.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала