Several Downed Ukrainian Drones Fall in Voronezh, Suburbs - Governor
Several Downed Ukrainian Drones Fall in Voronezh, Suburbs - Governor
Several Ukrainian drones were downed over the Russian city of Voronezh and its suburbs, causing no casualties, Governor Alexander Gusev reported.
Since 22:00 Moscow time, a drone attack alert has been declared in the region. On Sunday night, the governor already reported that several Ukrainian drones had been detected and destroyed. "Several suppressed and downed Ukrainian UAVs fell in Voronezh and its suburbs. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. On Moskovsky Avenue, a falling drone hit a residential complex, causing a fire. It has already been localized. One fire was also recorded in a residential building on the left bank of the city. Emergency services are on the scene," Gusev said on Telegram. According to the governor, several more downed drones are burning on the ground on the outskirts of Voronezh and beyond, and the roof of one house has been damaged.Voronezh is located roughly 107 miles (172.5km) from the Ukrainian border.
02:43 GMT 29.09.2024
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Several suppressed and downed Ukrainian drones fell in Voronezh and its suburbs, there are no casualties, Governor Alexander Gusev reported.
Since 22:00 Moscow time, a drone attack alert has been declared in the region. On Sunday night, the governor already reported that several Ukrainian drones had been detected and destroyed.
"Several suppressed and downed Ukrainian UAVs fell in Voronezh and its suburbs. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. On Moskovsky Avenue, a falling drone hit a residential complex, causing a fire. It has already been localized. One fire was also recorded in a residential building on the left bank of the city. Emergency services are on the scene," Gusev said on Telegram.
According to the governor, several more downed drones are burning on the ground on the outskirts of Voronezh and beyond, and the roof of one house has been damaged.
Voronezh is located roughly 107 miles (172.5km) from the Ukrainian border.
