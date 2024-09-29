https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/uae-accuses-sudanese-army-of-airstrike-on-its-ambassadors-residence-in-khartoum-1120353363.html
UAE Accuses Sudanese Army of Airstrike on Its Ambassador's Residence in Khartoum
The United Arab Emirates accused the Sudanese army of being involved in an airstrike that struck the residence of the head of the UAE diplomatic mission in Khartoum
The accusation comes in light of the conflict between the two countries over the UAE's support for the rebels from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the UAE Foreign Ministry said in a statement quoted by the state news agency WAM.At the same time, the ministry indicated that it would send a note of protest to the League of Arab States, the African Union and the United Nations in connection with this attack by the Sudanese armed forces, which is a flagrant violation of the basic principle of ensuring the protection of diplomatic missions. The Sudanese authorities have repeatedly accused the UAE of financially supporting and supplying weapons to the rebels from the RSF opposing them, military operations against whom have been ongoing in the country for almost two and a half years. Due to military actions in the Sudanese capital and its suburbs, foreign states were forced to move their diplomatic missions to Port Sudan in the east of the country, which is under the control of the official authorities.
UAE Accuses Sudanese Army of Airstrike on Its Ambassador's Residence in Khartoum
DOHA (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates accused the Sudanese army of involvement in the airstrike on the residence of the head of the UAE diplomatic mission in Khartoum.
The accusation comes in light of the conflict between the two countries over the UAE's support for the rebels from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the UAE Foreign Ministry said in a statement quoted by the state news agency WAM.
"The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the heinous attack that targeted the residence of the UAE Head of Mission in Khartoum by a Sudanese army aircraft, which resulted in extensive damage to the building. The UAE has called on the army to assume full responsibility for this cowardly act," the statement says.
At the same time, the ministry indicated that it would send a note of protest to the League of Arab States, the African Union and the United Nations in connection with this attack by the Sudanese armed forces, which is a flagrant violation of the basic principle of ensuring the protection of diplomatic missions.
The Sudanese authorities have repeatedly accused the UAE of financially supporting and supplying weapons to the rebels from the RSF opposing them, military operations against whom have been ongoing in the country for almost two and a half years. Due to military actions in the Sudanese capital and its suburbs, foreign states were forced to move their diplomatic missions to Port Sudan in the east of the country, which is under the control of the official authorities.