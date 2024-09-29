https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/uae-accuses-sudanese-army-of-airstrike-on-its-ambassadors-residence-in-khartoum-1120353363.html

UAE Accuses Sudanese Army of Airstrike on Its Ambassador's Residence in Khartoum

UAE Accuses Sudanese Army of Airstrike on Its Ambassador's Residence in Khartoum

Sputnik International

The United Arab Emirates accused the Sudanese army of being involved in an airstrike that struck the residence of the head of the UAE diplomatic mission in Khartoum

2024-09-29T23:40+0000

2024-09-29T23:40+0000

2024-09-29T23:40+0000

world

newsfeed

uae

khartoum

united arab emirates

rapid support forces (rsf)

uae foreign ministry

sudan

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103897/77/1038977797_0:377:1025:953_1920x0_80_0_0_9abd1e0b09304a5982c2024354fce8f1.jpg

The accusation comes in light of the conflict between the two countries over the UAE's support for the rebels from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the UAE Foreign Ministry said in a statement quoted by the state news agency WAM.At the same time, the ministry indicated that it would send a note of protest to the League of Arab States, the African Union and the United Nations in connection with this attack by the Sudanese armed forces, which is a flagrant violation of the basic principle of ensuring the protection of diplomatic missions. The Sudanese authorities have repeatedly accused the UAE of financially supporting and supplying weapons to the rebels from the RSF opposing them, military operations against whom have been ongoing in the country for almost two and a half years. Due to military actions in the Sudanese capital and its suburbs, foreign states were forced to move their diplomatic missions to Port Sudan in the east of the country, which is under the control of the official authorities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/sudan-conflict-forces-34-million-people-to-flee-to-neighboring-countries---who-1112202449.html

uae

khartoum

united arab emirates

sudan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uae sudan conflict, uae embassy bombed in sudan