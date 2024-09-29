International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/ukraine-loses-over-400-troops-one-tank-in-russias-kursk-region-in-past-day---mod-1120344469.html
Ukraine Loses Over 400 Troops, One Tank in Russia's Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine has lost more than 400 servicepeople and a tank in Russia's Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/14/1119841812_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c153769122c8469622e5ae3dfdcde8a6.jpg
"In the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 400 personnel and nine armored vehicles, including a tank and eight armored combat vehicles, as well as an artillery gun, a Czech-made RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system and nine motor vehicles," the ministry said in a statement. This brings Ukraine's total losses in the Kursk Region since the start of its offensive to over 18,560 troops, 133 tanks, 64 infantry fighting vehicles, 97 armored personnel carriers, 850 armored combat vehicles, 550 motor vehicles, 146 artillery guns and 32 multiple rocket launchers, according to the ministry.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240924/ukraine-loses-over-16700-soldiers-during-operation-in-kursk-area---mod-1120271330.html
11:17 GMT 29.09.2024
Ukrainian Humvee stopped by naval infantry from the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Kursk region.
Ukrainian Humvee stopped by naval infantry from the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Kursk region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry handout
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost more than 400 servicepeople and a tank in Russia's Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"In the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 400 personnel and nine armored vehicles, including a tank and eight armored combat vehicles, as well as an artillery gun, a Czech-made RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system and nine motor vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
This brings Ukraine's total losses in the Kursk Region since the start of its offensive to over 18,560 troops, 133 tanks, 64 infantry fighting vehicles, 97 armored personnel carriers, 850 armored combat vehicles, 550 motor vehicles, 146 artillery guns and 32 multiple rocket launchers, according to the ministry.
