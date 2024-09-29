https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/us-considering-more-troops-in-middle-east-after-nasrallah-assassination---reports-1120339136.html
US Considering More Troops in Middle East After Nasrallah Assassination - Reports
Washington is considering sending more troops to the Middle East to prepare for a possible Iranian or Lebanese response to the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.
US Considering More Troops in Middle East After Nasrallah Assassination - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Pentagon is considering options for increasing the US contingent in the Middle East out of fear of a possible response from Iran or Lebanese movement Hezbollah to the assassination of the movement's Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, NBC News reported citing US officials.
Various options for increasing the US contingent in the region were presented to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who discussed some of them with US President Joe Biden and national security officials, but no final decision has been made yet, the channel noted.
The United States currently has about 40,000 soldiers stationed in the Middle East. According to the broadcaster, the Pentagon, in particular, is considering strengthening the air defense of its contingent in the region.
Earlier, the Hezbollah movement confirmed the death of its Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah as a result of an Israeli airstrike on the southern suburb of Beirut.
Since last week, the Israeli Air Force has been carrying out massive strikes on Hezbollah targets in different areas of Lebanon. Several pinpoint airstrikes were also recorded on Beirut, as a result of which high-ranking Hezbollah commanders were eliminated. To date, the Israeli army has reported strikes on several thousand Hezbollah targets. Observers note that Israel has not attacked Hezbollah with such intensity since the Second Lebanon War in 2006.