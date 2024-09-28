International
BREAKING: Hezbollah Officially Confirms Death of Movement's Leader Nasrallah
LIVE UPDATES: Israeli-Lebanese Tensions Soar as Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Killed in IDF Bombing
On Saturday, the IDF announced that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut, along with several other commanders. Hezbollah later confirmed Nasrallah's death.
11:51 GMT 28.09.2024 (Updated: 11:54 GMT 28.09.2024)
After the start of Israel’s military operation in Gaza in October 2023, tensions along the Israeli-Lebanese border escalated, with daily exchanges of fire between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah fighters.
On Saturday, the IDF announced that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut, along with several other commanders.
Hezbollah later confirmed Nasrallah's death, stating, "Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary-General of Hezbollah, has joined the martyrs, whom he led for more than thirty years."
The airstrike, which targeted Hezbollah's main headquarters in Beirut's Dahiyeh neighborhood on Friday night, destroyed six residential buildings, according to Lebanese media. This follows a series of explosions on September 17 and 18 that killed 37 people and injured over 3,000, with Hezbollah and Lebanese authorities blaming Israel, although the latter has neither confirmed nor denied involvement.
Follow Sputnik's live updates to find out more.
11:59 GMT 28.09.2024
Who is Hassan Nasrallah, Late Hezbollah Leader?
Hassan Nasrallah is the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shia political and militant movement. He has led the group since 1992 after the assassination of his predecessor, Abbas al-Musawi. Nasrallah is a central figure in Lebanon and a key player in the Middle East conflict.
As the leader of Hezbollah, Nasrallah oversees both the political and military wings of the organization. His role involves making strategic decisions, guiding the group's ideology, and managing its extensive social, political, and military operations, both in Lebanon and across the region. He also serves as a spokesperson and symbol of resistance against Israeli and Western influence.
11:56 GMT 28.09.2024
Hamas Announces United Front With Hezbollah After Nasrallah's Killing
11:56 GMT 28.09.2024
Over 80 Bombs Dropped in Israeli Strike Aimed at Hezbollah’s Nasrallah - Report
The Israeli Air Force dropped more than 80 bombs, each weighing a ton, in an attempt to kill Hezbollah Secretary General Nasrallah in an underground bunker in a Beirut suburb, according to the news portal Ynet.
11:55 GMT 28.09.2024
Over 50 Airstrikes Hit Hezbollah Targets in Southern Beirut
The Israeli army has once again attacked the southern suburb of Beirut, Dahiyeh, after a brief lull. Reports indicate that three rockets struck the central part of the area.
After midnight on Saturday, more than 50 strikes were carried out on Dahiyeh over the course of about five hours. According to Israeli military claims, the targets of the bombings were Hezbollah's weapon depots, as well as its weapons workshops and other military infrastructure.
11:52 GMT 28.09.2024
Hezbollah Confirms Movement Leader Nasrallah Killed in Israeli Airstrike
