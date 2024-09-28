LIVE UPDATES: Israeli-Lebanese Tensions Soar as Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Killed in IDF Bombing

Who is Hassan Nasrallah, Late Hezbollah Leader?

Hassan Nasrallah is the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shia political and militant movement. He has led the group since 1992 after the assassination of his predecessor, Abbas al-Musawi. Nasrallah is a central figure in Lebanon and a key player in the Middle East conflict.

As the leader of Hezbollah, Nasrallah oversees both the political and military wings of the organization. His role involves making strategic decisions, guiding the group's ideology, and managing its extensive social, political, and military operations, both in Lebanon and across the region. He also serves as a spokesperson and symbol of resistance against Israeli and Western influence.