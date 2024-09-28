LIVE UPDATES: Israeli-Lebanese Tensions Soar as Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Killed in IDF Bombing

On Saturday, the IDF announced that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut, along with several other commanders.
Hezbollah later confirmed Nasrallah's death, stating, "Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary-General of Hezbollah, has joined the martyrs, whom he led for more than thirty years."
The airstrike, which targeted Hezbollah's main headquarters in Beirut's Dahiyeh neighborhood on Friday night, destroyed six residential buildings, according to Lebanese media. This follows a series of explosions on September 17 and 18 that killed 37 people and injured over 3,000, with Hezbollah and Lebanese authorities blaming Israel, although the latter has neither confirmed nor denied involvement.
