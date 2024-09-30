https://sputnikglobe.com/20240930/economic-relations-between-russia-iran-developing-in-all-areas-including-trade---kremlin-1120356579.html

Economic Relations Between Russia, Iran Developing in All Areas, Including Trade - Kremlin

Economic Relations Between Russia, Iran Developing in All Areas, Including Trade - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Economic relations between Russia and Iran are developing in all areas, including trade, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

2024-09-30T10:09+0000

2024-09-30T10:09+0000

2024-09-30T10:09+0000

world

russia

lebanon

hassan nasrallah

dmitry peskov

hezbollah

moscow

kremlin

iran

cooperation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111061972_0:217:3253:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a932e887bd1249d3f5206ca52fb73ea7.jpg

"The only thing I can say is that our trade and economic relations with Iran are developing. They are developing in all areas, of course, and trade too. Trade is growing mutually. Therefore, here this is a normal process of two states that are interested in developing bilateral relations," Peskov told reporters, commenting on media reports that Iran has begun to purchase products manufactured in Russia and China on a large scale after pager blasts in Lebanon.The indiscriminate bombings of residential areas in Lebanon will inevitably lead to a humanitarian catastrophe, and Moscow is deeply concerned with this, Kremlin spokesman said.On Saturday, Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah confirmed that its leader Hassan Nasrallah had been killed in the Israeli airstrike on Beirut on Friday.Moscow urges not to overly appeal to changes in the nuclear doctrine in the context of its special military operation, Peskov said.The decision to amend the nuclear doctrine is important, and all changes will be formalized accordingly, Peskov said.

russia

lebanon

moscow

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

economic relations, russia and iran, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, developing in all areas