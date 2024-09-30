https://sputnikglobe.com/20240930/economic-relations-between-russia-iran-developing-in-all-areas-including-trade---kremlin-1120356579.html
Economic Relations Between Russia, Iran Developing in All Areas, Including Trade - Kremlin
Economic relations between Russia and Iran are developing in all areas, including trade, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"The only thing I can say is that our trade and economic relations with Iran are developing. They are developing in all areas, of course, and trade too. Trade is growing mutually. Therefore, here this is a normal process of two states that are interested in developing bilateral relations," Peskov told reporters, commenting on media reports that Iran has begun to purchase products manufactured in Russia and China on a large scale after pager blasts in Lebanon.The indiscriminate bombings of residential areas in Lebanon will inevitably lead to a humanitarian catastrophe, and Moscow is deeply concerned with this, Kremlin spokesman said.On Saturday, Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah confirmed that its leader Hassan Nasrallah had been killed in the Israeli airstrike on Beirut on Friday.Moscow urges not to overly appeal to changes in the nuclear doctrine in the context of its special military operation, Peskov said.The decision to amend the nuclear doctrine is important, and all changes will be formalized accordingly, Peskov said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Economic relations between Russia and Iran are developing in all areas, including trade, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"The only thing I can say is that our trade and economic relations with Iran are developing. They are developing in all areas, of course, and trade too. Trade is growing mutually. Therefore, here this is a normal process of two states that are interested in developing bilateral relations," Peskov told reporters, commenting on media reports that Iran has begun to purchase products manufactured in Russia and China on a large scale after pager blasts in Lebanon.
The indiscriminate bombings of residential areas in Lebanon will inevitably lead to a humanitarian catastrophe, and Moscow is deeply concerned with this, Kremlin spokesman said.
"The Russian side condemns such actions. We believe that they have led to a significant destabilization of the situation in the region. Most importantly, such indiscriminate bombing of residential areas in Lebanon leads to a huge number of human casualties. Inevitably, this will lead to a humanitarian catastrophe, which we are witnessing in Gaza," Peskov told reporters.
On Saturday, Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah confirmed that its leader Hassan Nasrallah had been killed in the Israeli airstrike on Beirut
on Friday.
Moscow urges not to overly appeal to changes in the nuclear doctrine in the context of its special military operation, Peskov said.
"To be honest, there is no need to overly appeal to this document... The special military operation continues on its own," Peskov told reporters when asked if the Kremlin sees a provocation attempt in the drone attacks on Russian regions against the background of the changes in nuclear doctrine.
The decision to amend the nuclear doctrine is important, and all changes will be formalized accordingly, Peskov said.