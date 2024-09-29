https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/hezbollah-has-prepared-hell-for-the-israeli-regime-in-southern-lebanon-mohammad-marandi-1120350755.html

Hezbollah Has Prepared ‘Hell for the Israeli Regime’ in Southern Lebanon: Mohammad Marandi

Prolific Iranian-American international affairs observer Dr. Mohammad Marandi shares his thoughts with Sputnik on the implications of the escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah.

“Hezbollah has thousands of kilometers of underground tunnels throughout south and central Lebanon, and probably in parts of northern Lebanon, which are very sophisticated, much more sophisticated than what Hamas and Islamic Jihad have in Gaza,” Marandi told Sputnik, commenting on reports that Israel is planning a ground invasion of southern Lebanon after assassinating Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah earlier in the week.Hezbollah has “much better and more advanced weapons, because Lebanon wasn’t surrounded like Gaza. It’s much larger, and the terrain is much more suitable for defense,” Marandi stressed, predicting “hell for the Israeli regime” if and when its armies come knocking, and pointing to the militia’s successes expelling Israeli forces on past occasions, from the 80s occupation to the 2006 Lebanon War.Characterizing Nasrallah’s death as “a huge loss,” Marandi said that his assassination will only galvanize Hezbollah and the resistance to “regroup and…hit back harder.”As for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s strategy of escalating aggression, his actions are a sign of desperation, according to the observer."So [Netanyahu] may escalate even further. But the response of the Resistance is coming, it is forthcoming. And I have no doubt Iran will punish the regime as well. The collective Axis of Resistance will punish the regime," Marandi summed up.

