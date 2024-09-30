https://sputnikglobe.com/20240930/germany-should-bring-charges-for-nord-streams-point-out-us-role---bundestag-member-1120354136.html

Germany Should Bring Charges for Nord Streams, Point Out US Role - Bundestag Member

A member of the German Bundestag said the government should bring immediate charges for the Nord Stream pipeline explosion and point out the US role in the attack.

In a conversation on the sidelines of Russian Energy Week, he suggested that Washington had probably been involved in the destruction of the gas pipelines. Kotre does not know to what extent Kiev was involved, but, from his point of view, it is difficult to believe that Ukraine could have carried out such an action without outside help. Kotre also believes that the German authorities know who is guilty of what happened, and if not, then the information will certainly be found in the Swedish, Norwegian or US intelligence services. The explosions on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe — Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 — occurred on September 26, 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden have not ruled out deliberate sabotage. Nord Stream AG, the operator of Nord Stream, said that the destruction of the gas pipelines was unprecedented, and it was impossible to estimate the repair time. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office initiated a case on an act of international terrorism. Russia has repeatedly requested data on the explosions on Nord Stream, but has never received it, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The Russian Energy Week was held in Moscow from September 26 to 28. RIA Novosti acted as the forum's media partner.

