Palestinian movement Hamas said on Monday that one of the movement's leaders in Lebanon — member of its leadership abroad Fateh Sherif Abu el-Amin — had been killed in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon.
"Hamas mourns the loss of Fateh Sherif Abu el-Amin, the leader of the Islamic Resistance Movement in Lebanon and a member of the movement's leadership abroad. Abu el-Amin passed away at dawn today following a terrorist assassination operation targeting him and his family during a raid in southern Lebanon," the movement wrote on Telegram.Israel began a massive bombing campaign, codenamed Northern Arrows, in southern and eastern parts of Lebanon on Monday. The Lebanese Health Ministry put the death toll at over 1,500. Hezbollah retaliated by firing dozens of rockets toward northern Israel.On Saturday, Hezbollah confirmed that its leader Hassan Nasrallah had been killed in the Israeli airstrike on Beirut on Friday.The escalation was preceded by a series of explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies that rocked Lebanon from September 17-18, killing about 40 people and injuring nearly 3,500 others.
Hamas Says One of Its Leaders in Abroad Killed in Israeli Strike in Southern Lebanon
DOHA (Sputnik) - Palestinian movement Hamas said on Monday that one of the movement's leaders in Lebanon — member of its leadership abroad Fateh Sherif Abu el-Amin — had been killed in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon.
"Hamas mourns the loss of Fateh Sherif Abu el-Amin, the leader of the Islamic Resistance Movement in Lebanon and a member of the movement's leadership abroad. Abu el-Amin passed away at dawn today following a terrorist assassination operation targeting him and his family during a raid in southern Lebanon," the movement wrote on Telegram.
Israel began a massive bombing campaign, codenamed Northern Arrows, in southern and eastern parts of Lebanon on Monday. The Lebanese Health Ministry put the death toll at over 1,500. Hezbollah retaliated by firing dozens of rockets toward northern Israel.
On Saturday, Hezbollah confirmed that its leader Hassan Nasrallah had been killed
in the Israeli airstrike on Beirut on Friday.
The escalation was preceded by a series of explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies that rocked Lebanon from September 17-18, killing about 40 people and injuring nearly 3,500 others.